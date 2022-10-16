Two 12-years-olds hailed best young designer-makers in UK

Two 12-year-old students from a Suffolk prep school have been recognised as the best young designer-makers in the UK.

Eita Araki and Jim Notcutt from Orwell Park preparatory school at Nacton are celebrating winning the Young Furniture Makers Award.

Jim, who won the Schools Design Prize, and Eita, who came third, were the youngest participants in the competition that was organised at the Worshipful Company of Furniture Makers.

The Year 8 pupils were competing against 17 other school furniture projects that were mostly designed and made by GCSE and A-level students.

Jim's chair design inspired by Roman chairs - Credit: Orwell Park preparatory school

For the competition, Jim submitted his chair design inspired by Roman chairs, whilst Eita presented his mushroom table.

Joe Earley, the head of design at Orwell Park, said he is “really pleased that Jim and Eita were able to be recognised for all of their dedication”.

Eita's mushroom table - Credit: Orwell Park preparatory school

After the ceremony, one of the judges, Henry James, talked to Jim and Eita about their work and said how impressed he was with both of their works.

William Hardie, a designer and TV personality, presented the awards and spoke passionately about the importance of design and making things.

He said that in a piece of furniture nearly all subjects are covered, from history, English storytelling, and poetry to maths, science and art.