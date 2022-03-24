News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Education

Ipswich latest area to join rock school's programme

Author Picture Icon

Tom Cann

Published: 6:00 PM March 24, 2022
Rocksteady are going to start teaching in Ipswich primary schools this April

Rocksteady are going to start teaching in Ipswich primary schools this April - Credit: Rocksteady

The world's largest roaming teaching rock school is coming to Ipswich primary schools next month.

Rocksteady Music School has announced it will begin working in the town from April, and will give primary school children the chance to learn music in a band setting. 

Mark Robinson, founder of Rocksteady and music teacher, discovered that teaching music in a band setting using child-led practices speeds up the rate of musical progression. 

He also found that it can deliver a life-changing impact on children’s confidence, resilience and well-being. 

Children learning with Rocksteady

Rocksteady already teach in 1,000 primary schools in the UK and will add to their list of schools with Ipswich based primary's. - Credit: Rocksteady

Rocksteady teaches in over 1,300 UK primary schools, and will be broadening its reach even further by starting to teach primary school children in Ipswich. 

Laura Driffield, marketing director at Rocksteady said: "The impact of our work so far has seen a huge improvement in schools for attendance, general wellbeing, communication, teamwork, and gaining musical skills."

Music
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Emergency services were called to a blaze in Ipswich last night 

Suffolk Live News | Video

Shed and fence 'well alight' in evening blaze

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Joe Langfield (left) with his friend Ali Clements, who will be completing the running and cycling challenge

Ali's challenge in memory of his friend Joe Langfield

Dominic Bareham

person
Paul Lowther with his dog Marmite in the aftermath of a fire in his garden which happened last night

Suffolk Live News | Video

Owner watches on as dog's kennel and shed destroyed in fire

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
ESNEFT, which manages Ipswich and Colchester hospitals has announced a change in its visiting policy

Suffolk Live News

Hospitals suspend visiting as Covid cases continue to surge

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon