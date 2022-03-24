Ipswich latest area to join rock school's programme

Rocksteady are going to start teaching in Ipswich primary schools this April - Credit: Rocksteady

The world's largest roaming teaching rock school is coming to Ipswich primary schools next month.

Rocksteady Music School has announced it will begin working in the town from April, and will give primary school children the chance to learn music in a band setting.

Mark Robinson, founder of Rocksteady and music teacher, discovered that teaching music in a band setting using child-led practices speeds up the rate of musical progression.

He also found that it can deliver a life-changing impact on children’s confidence, resilience and well-being.

Rocksteady already teach in 1,000 primary schools in the UK and will add to their list of schools with Ipswich based primary's. - Credit: Rocksteady

Rocksteady teaches in over 1,300 UK primary schools, and will be broadening its reach even further by starting to teach primary school children in Ipswich.

Laura Driffield, marketing director at Rocksteady said: "The impact of our work so far has seen a huge improvement in schools for attendance, general wellbeing, communication, teamwork, and gaining musical skills."