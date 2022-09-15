Ipswich school invited to the proclamation of the new King
- Credit: RHS
Students from an Ipswich school were among those taking part in the historic Proclamation of His Majesty King Charles III.
Royal Hospital School pupils were invited to the Proclamation of the new monarch, which took place on Sunday on the balcony of Ipswich town hall and was read by the High Sheriff of Suffolk, Major Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton.
The school was requested by the Lord-Lieutenant of Suffolk to provide a Royal Navy contingent to the military presence, forming a guard of honour along with the army and Royal Air Force.
A school spokesperson said: “The proclamation marks a new era, and RHS were honoured that some of their pupils were invited to be a part of it, considering the school’s royal and naval heritage.”
Last Friday, the school community gathered to raise the flag and then lower it to half-mast to show their respect for the passing of Her Majesty The Queen.
The students then proceeded to the chapel for a service, where the Queen's banner has been placed on the school’s ceremonial drums in front of the altar as a mark of respect.
Simon Lockyer, the headmaster at the Royal Hospital School, said: "The announcement of Her Majesty The Queen’s passing has been met with profound sadness around the globe and transcended generations.
“At the Royal Hospital School, we have been incredibly grateful for the personal interest Her Majesty has shown in our school. We are very proud of our association with the Royal Family over many years, making this news all the more keenly felt.
“Her inspirational leadership and immense personal integrity have been examples to successive generations - a true stateswoman who has steered her family, the nation, the Commonwealth and all its people through periods of historic change, guided by her Christian faith. The example she has set of dedication and service has been an enduring feature of her reign.
“Our community of former and current pupils, parents, governors and staff extend our thoughts and prayers to her family and all those who share in the loss and profound sadness at the passing of our treasured and much-loved Monarch."