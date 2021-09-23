Merger for Felixstowe schools considered by Department for Education

Published: 2:46 PM September 23, 2021

Lucy Thompson said it was important to get community feedback on the merger of two Felixstowe schools - Credit: Seckford Education Trust

Plans to merge two Felixstowe schools have been considered by the Department for Education.

Currently, SET Maidstone, an infant school for pupils aged three to seven, and SET Causton, a junior school for ages seven to 11, are two separate schools run by the Seckford Education Trust.

However, the trust is looking to create an all-through primary from next September.

The East of England and north-east London advisory board met on Thursday to consider the merger.

It's not known at this stage what the outcome of the discussions were.

It was revealed earlier this week that parents had given their backing to the plans.

An online survey received almost 100 responses with 53% of responses in favour of the proposed merger going ahead.

Speaking after the survey, head of both schools, Lucy Thompson said: “It was very important to us that we got feedback from the whole community, as so many different people are involved in the lives of our children."