Merger for Felixstowe schools considered by Department for Education
- Credit: Seckford Education Trust
Plans to merge two Felixstowe schools have been considered by the Department for Education.
Currently, SET Maidstone, an infant school for pupils aged three to seven, and SET Causton, a junior school for ages seven to 11, are two separate schools run by the Seckford Education Trust.
However, the trust is looking to create an all-through primary from next September.
The East of England and north-east London advisory board met on Thursday to consider the merger.
It's not known at this stage what the outcome of the discussions were.
You may also want to watch:
It was revealed earlier this week that parents had given their backing to the plans.
An online survey received almost 100 responses with 53% of responses in favour of the proposed merger going ahead.
Most Read
- 1 Can you spot yourself in our first class school pictures from 2002?
- 2 Could Aldi closure prompt all change in Ipswich shops?
- 3 Four arrested after drug warrant carried out at Ipswich property
- 4 New barber's shop opens on Ipswich shopping parade
- 5 Mum praises trampoline park after changing rules for autistic son
- 6 County lines drug dealer who supplied Class A drugs in Ipswich jailed
- 7 Villagers call to stop 'hazardous' 5-week road closure with huge diversions
- 8 Patient visiting rules relaxed at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals
- 9 Fears Ipswich's best-known landmarks are at risk
- 10 Gymophobics ladies' gym in Ipswich set to close down
Speaking after the survey, head of both schools, Lucy Thompson said: “It was very important to us that we got feedback from the whole community, as so many different people are involved in the lives of our children."