Pupils take part in Green Day for Deaf Awareness Week
- Credit: Sprites Primary Academy
Children at Sprites Primary Academy in Ipswich had a "Green Day" for Deaf Awareness Week.
Youngsters were allowed to come to school in non-uniform and asked to wear a green item, in return for a £1 donation to Ipswich Deaf Children's Society.
Sprites Primary Academy took part in the national week, which this year runs from May 4-9, with lessons and activities to raise awareness of the lives of people with hearing loss and their families.
Two pupils, Amber and Chloe in Year 5, wrote moving poems, where they imagined what it is like to have hearing loss, and also brought in green-themed packed lunches.
A couple of lines from Amber's poem said: "I may not hear, but I'm still here to play my part. I may not hear, but I'm just like any of you playing at the park."
And Chloe's poem said: "Being deaf doesn't mean that I'm stupid or that I'm slow. Being deaf means I can't hear. I thought you'd know?"
For more information about Ipswich Deaf Children's Society, visit its website.