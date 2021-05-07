News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Education

Pupils take part in Green Day for Deaf Awareness Week

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 4:35 PM May 7, 2021   
Children at Sprites Primary Academy in Ipswich wore green to support Deaf Awareness Week

Children at Sprites Primary Academy in Ipswich wore green to support Deaf Awareness Week - Credit: Sprites Primary Academy

Children at Sprites Primary Academy in Ipswich had a "Green Day" for Deaf Awareness Week.

Youngsters were allowed to come to school in non-uniform and asked to wear a green item, in return for a £1 donation to Ipswich Deaf Children's Society.

Children at Sprites Prime Academy on their Green Day for Deaf Awareness

Children at Sprites Prime Academy on their Green Day for Deaf Awareness - Credit: Sprites Primary Academy

Sprites Primary Academy took part in the national week, which this year runs from May 4-9, with lessons and activities to raise awareness of the lives of people with hearing loss and their families.

Amber and Chloe with the poems they wrote for Deaf Awareness Week

Amber and Chloe with the poems they wrote for Deaf Awareness Week - Credit: Sprites Primary Academy

Children at Sprites Primary Academy in Ipswich on their Green Day for Deaf Awareness Week

Children at Sprites Primary Academy in Ipswich on their Green Day for Deaf Awareness Week - Credit: Sprites Primary Academy

Two pupils, Amber and Chloe in Year 5, wrote moving poems, where they imagined what it is like to have hearing loss, and also brought in  green-themed packed lunches.

A couple of lines from Amber's poem said: "I may not hear, but I'm still here to play my part. I may not hear, but I'm just like any of you playing at the park."

Sprites pupils taking part in Green Day for Deaf Awareness Week

Sprites pupils taking part in Green Day for Deaf Awareness Week - Credit: Sprites Primary Academy

And Chloe's poem said: "Being deaf doesn't mean that I'm stupid or that I'm slow. Being deaf means I can't hear. I thought you'd know?"

For more information about Ipswich Deaf Children's Society, visit its website.

A green-themed packed lunch as part of Sprites' Green Day for Deaf Awareness Week 

A green-themed packed lunch as part of Sprites' Green Day for Deaf Awareness Week - Credit: Sprites Primary Academy


