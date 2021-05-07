Pupils take part in Green Day for Deaf Awareness Week

Published: 4:35 PM May 7, 2021

Children at Sprites Primary Academy in Ipswich wore green to support Deaf Awareness Week - Credit: Sprites Primary Academy

Children at Sprites Primary Academy in Ipswich had a "Green Day" for Deaf Awareness Week.

Youngsters were allowed to come to school in non-uniform and asked to wear a green item, in return for a £1 donation to Ipswich Deaf Children's Society.

Sprites Primary Academy took part in the national week, which this year runs from May 4-9, with lessons and activities to raise awareness of the lives of people with hearing loss and their families.

Amber and Chloe with the poems they wrote for Deaf Awareness Week - Credit: Sprites Primary Academy

Two pupils, Amber and Chloe in Year 5, wrote moving poems, where they imagined what it is like to have hearing loss, and also brought in green-themed packed lunches.

A couple of lines from Amber's poem said: "I may not hear, but I'm still here to play my part. I may not hear, but I'm just like any of you playing at the park."

And Chloe's poem said: "Being deaf doesn't mean that I'm stupid or that I'm slow. Being deaf means I can't hear. I thought you'd know?"

For more information about Ipswich Deaf Children's Society, visit its website.

A green-themed packed lunch as part of Sprites' Green Day for Deaf Awareness Week - Credit: Sprites Primary Academy



