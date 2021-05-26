Sporty Suffolk students chase American dream after securing college places

Published: 10:45 AM May 26, 2021

Three up-and-coming talents from Suffolk are chasing their American dream after securing stateside sports college places.

The three Suffolk New College students have all secured spaces at American colleges to continue their sporting progression, with one already having contested internationally.

Two of the youngsters, Hayden Brown and Elliot Meyer, will move to Peninsula College in Washington to start a football programme.

Elliot, from Ipswich, said he cannot wait for the chance to one day play professionally.

Elliot Meyer, who is going to Peninsula College in Washington state - Credit: Suffolk New College

The 17-year-old left-back said: “I can’t wait to live in a different culture.

"As part of my course, I have to study English and maths and I will also be studying physiotherapy. When I’m not doing that, I’ll be training every day and playing football – or soccer, as they call it.

"College sport is massive in America and you can play in front of big crowds – and some of the games are streamed on ESPN. It’s going to be like a dream.”

Hayden Brown will be playing football in the USA - Credit: Player Path

The third talent, 18-year-old Taylor Crisp, will start a two-year course at Kirkwood Community College in Iowa this summer, after impressing suitors during international competition.

The Woodbridge teenager said: "I decided to look into the possibility of playing golf abroad.

"I worked with the college and a company called College Sports America. A profile was created for me and then this was sent to several colleges and universities.

“I’ll also be studying liberal arts – a mixture of English, maths and psychology. I’ll be studying in the morning and then playing golf in the afternoons.

"I would eventually like to test myself against the best in the world and turn professional. If that doesn’t happen, I’d like to become a golfing coach."

Taylor Crisp has earned himself a golf scholarship at an American college - Credit: Taylor Crisp

Lee Mandley, head of sport at Suffolk New College, said: “This is a new thing for us as a college as although Suffolk is an amazing place to live in work, it’s important to make our students realise that the world is bigger than Suffolk.

“Whilst we appreciate recreational sport is important, we want to maximise the opportunities for the students as much as we can and not limit their ambitions.

“Going to America is something that I would have considered if the opportunity had arisen and I’m chuffed for our students. I will be staying in touch with them all and watching their progression with interest.

"We are all very proud of them and I’m sure they will all kick on."