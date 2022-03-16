Suffolk New College students launch anti-knife crime football tournament

Students from Suffolk New College have created an anti-knife crime awareness event inspired by No More Red - Credit: Suffolk New College

Students from Suffolk New College have founded an anti-knife crime football tournament in Ipswich.

Oliver Carr, Jacob Cook, Riley Clarkson, Harry Murphy, Dion Braithwaite and Ailani Cochrane were inspired to run the tournament by a campaign called No More Red.

The campaign was set up by Arsenal, who five of the students support, and Adidas.

No More Red aims to keep young people safe from knife crime and violence. Arsenal recently wore an all-white kit in support of the campaign in their FA Cup match against Nottingham Forest.

17-year-old Oliver Carr from Felixstowe spoke on behalf of the students, and said: “Knife crime and related issues are a growing concern across the country.

Oliver Carr, says it's nice to try and flip the negative rap young people get, on its head. - Credit: Suffolk New College

"Therefore, we decided to do something positive and it was great to see how the event turned out. I think young people get a bad rap sometimes, so it’s nice to try and flip that negative stereotype on its head."

Spurred on by the campaign, the level three public services students created a football tournament that has so far raised just over £250 for the St Giles Trust in Ipswich.

They hope the money will be put towards a knife amnesty bin in the town.

Cairo Coombs is a mentor at St Giles Trust. He said: “My message is that knife crime is not cool and there is always someone to help you. The college has done well with this campaign and we appreciate what they are doing. Hopefully we can build on this and do more things together.”

Left to right, PC Richard Smith, Jacob Cook, Oliver Carr, Riley Clarkson (students behind the campaign) and Cairo Coombs (St Giles Trust) - Credit: Suffolk New College

PC Richard Smith, a community engagement officer who supported the event, said: “It’s brilliant what the students are doing. I tip my hat to them.”

Progress Tutor for Uniformed Public Services and health and Social Care, Olly Waters, said: “I’m very proud of what the students have done, they took the initiative and went for it. All credit to them.”