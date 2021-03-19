Published: 5:24 PM March 19, 2021

A Suffolk student has taken part in a special online meeting with ministers to explain the benefits of the new T-Levels offered by Suffolk New College.

Sam Corneby, 19, from Woodbridge was part of a student panel that was grilled - and then got to grill Secretary of State for Education Gavin Williamson and skills minister Gillian Keegan.

Sam – who is currently studying on a T Level Design, Surveying and Planning for Construction course at Suffolk New College – was asked how the qualifications can be improved, what he liked about the course and what his ambitions are.

He talked about his experiences and made the panel positively smile when he discussed his future plans in terms of gaining an apprenticeship placement at Sizewell, where he would become the third generation from his family to work at the nuclear plant situated near Leiston.





Gavin Williamson took part in the online meeting with Sam Corneby. - Credit: DfE

Secretary of State for Education Gavin Williamson said: “It was great to be able to join students currently studying on T Levels. They are pioneers and we believe that these qualifications will be a gold standard for education in the future.”

Sam said: “It brought a smile to my face when Gillian said that she would do the same T Level course as me. It was great to get my own point of view across and talk about my experiences.”

Sam is one of the first cohorts to be involved in T Level qualifications that mix practical learning with work experience over a two year time period. The qualifications are equivalent to three A-levels.