Students from Suffolk New College had the chance to meet two local Parliamentarians as part of their studies about British life.

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt and Baroness Roz Scott of Needham Market spoke to students of English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) courses at two sessions at the college.

Mr Hunt gave the students an insight into the role of an MP, as well as his love of the county and the town - and also his interests outside of work that included a love of cricket, football and rugby.

He said: “Suffolk New College is an important local institution ensuring excellent provision of skills and education to learners of all ages. I really enjoyed hearing the views raised by their students, who were engaged and asked interesting questions. It’s important to engage our young people and provide insight into what MPs do and how they represent their constituencies.”

Earlier in the week, the same groups met Baroness Scott as part of a programme called ‘Learn with the Lords’ – an ongoing campaign aimed at educating youngsters about the role of this political institution.

Baroness Scott said: “I have participated in ‘Learn with Lords’ for many years now and believe it to be an important part of my work to explain the workings of the Lords to young audiences.

"I always find their questions interesting and sometimes challenging, but always enjoyable. The students at Suffolk New College were interested in learning more about our system of Government, and I was glad to have had the opportunity to talk to them.”