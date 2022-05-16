News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich MP visits school to discuss dyslexia screening campaign

Author Picture Icon

Tom Cann

Published: 4:27 PM May 16, 2022
Tom Hunt MP addresses year 4 students, answering questions about the environment

Tom Hunt MP addresses year 4 students, answering questions about the environment - Credit: Tom Hunt MP

Tom Hunt recently visited an Ipswich primary school to discuss supporting children with dyslexia.

In December, West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock introduced a bill for a universal screening campaign.

Mr Hunt, who strongly backs this campaign, visited Clifford Road Primary and Nursery, which has a dedicated teaching assistant to help dyslexic pupils.

Tom Hunt MP observes a session with Clifford Road’s dyslexia specialist Teaching Assistant

Tom Hunt MP observes a session with Clifford Road’s dyslexia specialist Teaching Assistant - Credit: Tom Hunt MP

He said: "Schools should not be financially penalised for doing what is in the best interests of the children.

"Making sure pupils with special educational needs and disabilities get the right provision is one of my driving passions and one of my main priorities on the Education Committee.

"Visiting schools like Clifford Road is a great opportunity to see exactly how this provision works in the classroom, and how the Department for Education can better support every pupil."

Tom Hunt MP with Helen Wilson, School lead at Clifford Road

Tom Hunt MP with Helen Wilson, School lead at Clifford Road - Credit: Tom Hunt MP

The Ipswich MP has spoken in the past about the impact dyspraxia and dyslexia has had on his life.

