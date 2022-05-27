News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Two top 10 finishes for university at Whatuni Student Choice Awards

Author Picture Icon

Tom Cann

Published: 7:00 PM May 27, 2022
The University of Suffolk has finished top 10 in two categories at this years WhatUni awards

The University of Suffolk has finished in the top 10 in two categories at the Whatuni Student Choice Awards this year in what was described as a "brilliant achievement".

Over 30,000 student reviews are collected from campuses around the UK, and from students on the Whatuni website.

The University of Suffolk finished tenth in the Lectures and Teaching Quality category, which is up 21 places from two years ago when the awards were last held in person.

It also ranked tenth in the Facilities category, which is also a rise from two years ago, when it finished 56th.

Professor Helen Langton, University of Suffolk Picture: JAMES FLETCHER

Professor Helen Langton, vice-chancellor at the university, said: "It was extremely pleasing to see the students supporting us to be nominated at the awards.

"It was even more pleasing to see that in both categories we have climbed up the rankings.

"This is a brilliant achievement and demonstrates our ongoing commitment to providing an excellent student experience."

