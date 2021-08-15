Law students impress retired judge with legal argument skills

Published: 4:00 PM August 15, 2021

University of Suffolk mooting competition winner, Alicia Webster (centre), with retired judge David Goodin and law lecturer Dr Ruth Flaherty - Credit: University of Suffolk

A group of law students have won praise for their legal wrangling skills from a former crown court judge.

The University of Suffolk students took part in a 'mooting' competition as part of their degree studies course.

The mock appeal court hearing presented two teams of two students with a fictional legal problem to thrash out before retired Ipswich Crown Court judge, His Honour David Goodin.

University of Suffolk mooting competition runner-up, Aleksandra Mach (centre), with retired judge David Goodin and law lecturer Dr Ruth Flaherty - Credit: University of Suffolk

Following the competition, he said the standard was well up to that of younger members of the junior bar, routinely appearing before him in relatively serious cases.

"It was clear the students had done their homework, well researched, and they were presenting well argued, coherent, persuasive speeches," he added.

Competition winner Alicia Webster, who has just completed her degree, said: “Originally, the competition was daunting, especially being in front of a judge.

"However, it has helped me beyond belief.

"It has made me into the confident law graduate I now am.”

Alicia was presented with a trophy sponsored by the David White Memorial Trust.

David White was head of legal services at Suffolk County Council and died in 2011.

The Trust supports those wishing to go into the legal profession and has supported the university in the development of the annual mooting competition.

Alicia is now working at Suffolk County Council and will soon join the legal team as a paralegal.

Alicia added: “Knowing the award is from the David White Memorial Trust makes it extra special to me, especially with the link to the council.”

First year student, Aleksandra Mach, and third year Jordan Chandler were named as the runners-up in the competition.

Aleksandra, who attended the presentation, said: “I’m really happy with my success in the competition. I am looking to enter more as I progress with my degree.”

Lecturer in law, and head of mooting, Dr Ruth Flaherty, said: “I was thrilled by the level of work the students put into the competition.

"It was the inaugural event, and there was a high level of research shown on all sides, and the arguments put forward were well thought through.”

The university has recently installed a new moot court in its Waterfront Building to give students a realistic setting for court proceedings.

To find out about studying law at the University of Suffolk, visit uos.ac.uk/law.