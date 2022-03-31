News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Education

University of Suffolk open new institute ahead of £13m quarter's launch

Author Picture Icon

Tom Cann

Published: 4:00 PM March 31, 2022
Updated: 4:31 PM March 31, 2022
He launch of the new Heath and Wellbeing Institute at The auniversity of Suffolk.Professor Colin Ma

The launch of the new Heath and Wellbeing Institute at The University of Suffolk. Professor Colin Martin, clinical director, Lord Dennis Stevenson, patron of Suffolk MIND, Professor Valerie Gladwell, Director of the institute of health and wellbeing - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The University of Suffolk has officially opened its new Institute of Health and Wellbeing which will be inside its £13m health and wellbeing quarter. 

The institute is hoping to enhance students wellbeing, reduce ill-health and enable a high quality of life through partnerships from across academia, healthcare, business and public society.

The health and wellbeing quarter will open later this spring. 

External clinic entrance at the University of Suffolk's new health and wellbeing quarter. Picture: B

External clinic entrance at the University of Suffolk's new health and wellbeing quarter, set to open in Spring - Credit: Blue Cube Studios Ltd

Professor Helen Langton, vice-chancellor of the university, said: "This marks an important step for the University of Suffolk.

"We are investing in our research institutes and in a way that ensures that at the heart of our work is partnership and collaboration to improve population health.

"These partnerships with the NHS, Social Care and wider wellbeing organisations put us in a brilliant position to achieve our goal to be known nationally and internationally for our research in health and wellbeing."

The institute will be made up of three themes of research, these are:

  • Whole Systems Approaches to Wellbeing
  • Physical Activity and Sport
  • Perinatal Wellbeing and long-term conditions.

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman had sex with a dog named Buddy
  2. 2 Man arrested after teenager seriously hurt in machete attack in Ipswich
  3. 3 See inside 'exceptional' £1.25m home that overlooks River Orwell
  1. 4 Man who lied to Ipswich residents about the disposal of asbestos sentenced
  2. 5 Email error apology as Copdock consultation report published
  3. 6 Ipswich filmmaker 'inspiring' young creatives after Oscar win
  4. 7 'It's so sad' - Closing down sign appears at Blue Inc
  5. 8 Free bookshop returns to Ipswich town centre
  6. 9 New tenant found for pub that took bookings while closed
  7. 10 Who will get free tests under new Covid plan?

Part of the new quarter that it will be housed in, will be an integrated care academy, an alliance across the university, St Elizabeth's Hospice, Suffolk Mind, Suffolk County Council, Healthwatch Suffolk and the NHS.

He launch of the new Heath and Wellbeing Institute at The auniversity of Suffolk. Professor Colin Ma

The launch of the new Heath and Wellbeing Institute at the University of Suffolk. Professor Colin Martin, clinical director, Dr Noreen Cushen-Brewster, theme lead for long term conditions, Professor Valerie Gladwell, Director of the institute of health and wellbeing.Lord Dennis Stevenson, patron of Suffolk MIND - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Lord Dennis Stevenson CBE, patron of Suffolk Mind, opened the institute, and said: "This institute is an exciting addition for Suffolk, it is brilliant that the University of Suffolk is one of the first in Britain to blaze a trail and come together with the Integrated Care System to improve population health. It’s a great achievement and I look forward to following its progress."

Professor Valerie Gladwell, director of the institute of health and wellbeing said: "I am excited that we are officially launching the Institute of Health and Wellbeing.

"At the University of Suffolk there are many talented individuals who are interested in health and wellbeing and by growing our research culture and working together, we can expand the work we are doing."

Professor Colin Martin, clinical director of the Institute of Health and Wellbeing, added: “The Institute for Health and Wellbeing will provide an incredible opportunity to develop clinical and applied research that is meaningful, in particular the application of such research to locally relevant health issues and clinical presentations of importance to the local population."

He launch of the new Heath and Wellbeing Institute at The auniversity of Suffolk. Professor Helen La

The launch of the new Heath and Wellbeing Institute at the University of Suffolk. Professor Helen Langton. - Credit: Sonya Duncan


University of Suffolk
Suffolk County Council
Wellbeing
Ipswich News
Suffolk

Don't Miss

Police on the scene of a crash on Colchester Road in Ipswich

Suffolk Live News

One person taken to hospital after three separate crashes in Ipswich

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
The Botanist is preparing to reopen in the Old Post Office.

Food and Drink | Updated

The Botanist reveals opening date for bar and restaurant in Ipswich

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Stoke by Nayland Resort's spa has been ranked among the top 40 spa destinations in the UK 

Suffolk Live News

Suffolk luxury resort named as one of the best places for a spa break in UK

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Armed police arrested two 16-year-olds in Ipswich on suspicion of possession of a firearm. Stock ima

Suffolk Live News

Teenager released after armed police called to incident in Ipswich

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon