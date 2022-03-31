University of Suffolk open new institute ahead of £13m quarter's launch
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
The University of Suffolk has officially opened its new Institute of Health and Wellbeing which will be inside its £13m health and wellbeing quarter.
The institute is hoping to enhance students wellbeing, reduce ill-health and enable a high quality of life through partnerships from across academia, healthcare, business and public society.
The health and wellbeing quarter will open later this spring.
Professor Helen Langton, vice-chancellor of the university, said: "This marks an important step for the University of Suffolk.
"We are investing in our research institutes and in a way that ensures that at the heart of our work is partnership and collaboration to improve population health.
"These partnerships with the NHS, Social Care and wider wellbeing organisations put us in a brilliant position to achieve our goal to be known nationally and internationally for our research in health and wellbeing."
The institute will be made up of three themes of research, these are:
- Whole Systems Approaches to Wellbeing
- Physical Activity and Sport
- Perinatal Wellbeing and long-term conditions.
Part of the new quarter that it will be housed in, will be an integrated care academy, an alliance across the university, St Elizabeth's Hospice, Suffolk Mind, Suffolk County Council, Healthwatch Suffolk and the NHS.
Lord Dennis Stevenson CBE, patron of Suffolk Mind, opened the institute, and said: "This institute is an exciting addition for Suffolk, it is brilliant that the University of Suffolk is one of the first in Britain to blaze a trail and come together with the Integrated Care System to improve population health. It’s a great achievement and I look forward to following its progress."
Professor Valerie Gladwell, director of the institute of health and wellbeing said: "I am excited that we are officially launching the Institute of Health and Wellbeing.
"At the University of Suffolk there are many talented individuals who are interested in health and wellbeing and by growing our research culture and working together, we can expand the work we are doing."
Professor Colin Martin, clinical director of the Institute of Health and Wellbeing, added: “The Institute for Health and Wellbeing will provide an incredible opportunity to develop clinical and applied research that is meaningful, in particular the application of such research to locally relevant health issues and clinical presentations of importance to the local population."