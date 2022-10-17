'Busy weekend' for university graduate who married day before ceremony

Spirits were high as the University of Suffolk graduation week continues - Credit: Gregg Brown/University of Suffolk

Spirits were high despite clouds and rain, as the University of Suffolk's graduation week continued.

It was the turn of the School of Health and Sports Sciences to celebrate their achievements, as students graduated in subjects including mental health, nursing, midwifery, adult nursing and paramedic science.

During this week, more than 3,000 students will graduate from the marquee stage on Ipswich Waterfront.

Univeristy of Suffolk students celebrated their graduation - Credit: Gregg Brown/University of Suffolk

One of the graduates from Monday's graduation day, Balal Awan, has been celebrating for a second day, after getting married on Sunday.

Balal married Arusa Malik in London, before graduating in Ipswich on Monday.

He shared his good news with fellow graduates, guests and academics during his speech after receiving his FdA Youth Justice award, with his new bride in attendance.

Balal Awan graduated just a day after getting barried to Arusa Malik - Credit: Gregg Brown/University of Suffolk

Arusa said: "It has been a busy weekend.

"We had the wedding date planned and then the date of Balal's graduation came through as the day after, but it has been wonderful and a double celebration."

Spirits were high at the University of Suffolk graduation day on Monday - Credit: Gregg Brown/University of Suffolk



