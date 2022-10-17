News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Education

'Busy weekend' for university graduate who married day before ceremony

Author Picture Icon

Tom Cann

Published: 6:00 PM October 17, 2022
Spirits were high as the University of Suffolk graduation week continues

Spirits were high as the University of Suffolk graduation week continues - Credit: Gregg Brown/University of Suffolk

Spirits were high despite clouds and rain, as the University of Suffolk's graduation week continued.

It was the turn of the School of Health and Sports Sciences to celebrate their achievements, as students graduated in subjects including mental health, nursing, midwifery, adult nursing and paramedic science.

During this week, more than 3,000 students will graduate from the marquee stage on Ipswich Waterfront.

Univeristy of Suffolk students celebrated their graduation

Univeristy of Suffolk students celebrated their graduation - Credit: Gregg Brown/University of Suffolk

One of the graduates from Monday's graduation day, Balal Awan, has been celebrating for a second day, after getting married on Sunday.

Balal married Arusa Malik in London, before graduating in Ipswich on Monday.

He shared his good news with fellow graduates, guests and academics during his speech after receiving his FdA Youth Justice award, with his new bride in attendance.

Balal Awan graduated just a day after getting barried to Arusa Malik

Balal Awan graduated just a day after getting barried to Arusa Malik - Credit: Gregg Brown/University of Suffolk

Arusa said: "It has been a busy weekend.

"We had the wedding date planned and then the date of Balal's graduation came through as the day after, but it has been wonderful and a double celebration."

Spirits were high at the University of Suffolk graduation day on Monday

Spirits were high at the University of Suffolk graduation day on Monday - Credit: Gregg Brown/University of Suffolk


University of Suffolk
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Road closed sign

Suffolk Live News

Road closed as emergency services attend crash

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Police have sealed off Vernon Street in Ipswich after the crash, with an Audi left in the road

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Cyclist dies after crash involving several vehicles in Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Suffolk Police stock images. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Missing 17-year-old girl found safe and well

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Pupils and staff at Heath Primary lined the street to pay their respects to Gilly McTernan, who was at the sch

Obituary | Video

Pupils' tribute to woman who left 'unfillable hole' at school

Tom Cann

Author Picture Icon