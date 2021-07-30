Meet the parents skydiving to improve the lives of children

Published: 7:00 PM July 30, 2021

Faye Ellis is raising money for her five-year-old daughter Violet's school by skydiving for Witnesham Primary and Pre-Schools. - Credit: Pixabay/Faye Ellis

Parents are skydiving to raise money to expand a village's schools near Ipswich.

The pandemic has taken its toll on the efforts to raise money for Witnesham Primary School and Witnesham Area Pre-School, but parents have come up with a nifty way to get back in the game.

Faye Ellis, Shannon Adams, Luke Adams, Natalie Broadhurst, Dale Smith, Julian Ennor and Jessie Piggott will take to the air and be skydiving to raise funds for both schools.

Jessie Piggott with daughter Lily - Credit: Jessie Piggott

Witnesham pre-school are looking to build a conservatory to add to their creative space.

While the separate primary school will use its funds to assist pupils with mental health, general school improvements and pupil's future educational needs.

Stacey Ponton with her two daughters, Violet, five and Primrose, three. - Credit: Stacey Ponton

You may also want to watch:

Witnesham parent, and self-confessed adrenaline junkie, Stacey Ponton, came up with the idea to raise money for the schools but will not be taking part in the sky-diving this time around.

Mrs Ponton would have "happily" taken part this time around but as there were a lot of people coming forward this time around she decided to let them have this great experience.

Natalie Broadhurst with her three sons, Conner, 10, Finlay, five and Logan. - Credit: Natalie Broadhurst

She said: "I've done two for charity. One was for break road traffic safety.

"The second was for St Elizabeth Hospice.

"I wasn't nervous about it at all at the time.

"Is the most amazing experience you will ever have.

"People wonder if I am an adrenaline junkie."

Julian Ennor is also doing the Beccles skydiving - Credit: Julian Ennor

The 38-year-old has one daughter at the pre-school, Primrose, three, and another daughter, Violet, five, at the primary school so she's really invested in raising money for both.

She added: "I talked to my girls and they're excited to see this fundraising event.

Shannon and Luke Adams with their three children Lily, Esmae, and baby Brodie - Credit: Luke Adams

"They don't quite realise mummy's not doing it this time.

"Hopefully we're able to do a few more events this year.

"There will be a Christmas fair this year as well."

The skydiving will take place on September 25 from Beccles Airfield.

Dale Smith, with sons Tyler, seven, and Alfie, three. - Credit: Dale Smith

Over £400 has been raised by Witnesham School Association parents so far but they would like to hit their target of £3,000.

If you want to donate, please go to uk.gofundme.com/f/007-flight-school.