Meet the parents skydiving to improve the lives of children
- Credit: Pixabay/Faye Ellis
Parents are skydiving to raise money to expand a village's schools near Ipswich.
The pandemic has taken its toll on the efforts to raise money for Witnesham Primary School and Witnesham Area Pre-School, but parents have come up with a nifty way to get back in the game.
Faye Ellis, Shannon Adams, Luke Adams, Natalie Broadhurst, Dale Smith, Julian Ennor and Jessie Piggott will take to the air and be skydiving to raise funds for both schools.
Witnesham pre-school are looking to build a conservatory to add to their creative space.
While the separate primary school will use its funds to assist pupils with mental health, general school improvements and pupil's future educational needs.
Witnesham parent, and self-confessed adrenaline junkie, Stacey Ponton, came up with the idea to raise money for the schools but will not be taking part in the sky-diving this time around.
Mrs Ponton would have "happily" taken part this time around but as there were a lot of people coming forward this time around she decided to let them have this great experience.
She said: "I've done two for charity. One was for break road traffic safety.
"The second was for St Elizabeth Hospice.
"I wasn't nervous about it at all at the time.
"Is the most amazing experience you will ever have.
"People wonder if I am an adrenaline junkie."
The 38-year-old has one daughter at the pre-school, Primrose, three, and another daughter, Violet, five, at the primary school so she's really invested in raising money for both.
She added: "I talked to my girls and they're excited to see this fundraising event.
"They don't quite realise mummy's not doing it this time.
"Hopefully we're able to do a few more events this year.
"There will be a Christmas fair this year as well."
The skydiving will take place on September 25 from Beccles Airfield.
Over £400 has been raised by Witnesham School Association parents so far but they would like to hit their target of £3,000.
If you want to donate, please go to uk.gofundme.com/f/007-flight-school.