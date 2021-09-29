What a hoot! Zachary celebrates colouring competition success

Published: 2:26 PM September 29, 2021

Zachary Williams was judged overall winner of the Big Hoot colouring competition - Credit: Williams family

The Big Hoot colouring competition has rustled up excitement for next year's Ipswich sculpture trail.

The competition, held throughout the summer holidays by St Elizabeth Hospice and Suffolk Owl Sanctuary, called on young people aged 16 or under to colour and design their own 'Big Hoot'.

Hundreds of youngsters entered, but judges selected eight-year-old Zachary Williams as their overall winner.

Two runners-up, seven-year-old Hugo and 11-year-old Betsy, received merchandise packs.

Zachary said: "I can't believe that I won, there were some amazing entries and I'm really grateful that mine was chosen. I can't wait to visit the Suffolk Owl Sanctuary!"

Zachary's winning design has earned his family a ticket to Suffolk Owl Sanctuary - Credit: Williams family

Celia Joseph, community relationships fundraising manager at St Elizabeth Hospice, congratulated all the entrants and said: "It really was a brilliant competition and has made the whole hospice team even more excited for the Big Hoot swooping into Ipswich next summer."

The Big Hoot 2022 follows two previous art trails in Ipswich - Elmer's Big Parade in 2019 and Pigs Gone Wild in 2016. Both were held by Suffolk charity St Elizabeth Hospice in partnership with creative producers Wild in Art.

Between June and September 2022, there will be 40 decorated owl sculptures - with designs celebrating Suffolk - scattered through the town.