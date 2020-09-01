E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Retired postman fined £100 after not being able to pay for parking in cash

PUBLISHED: 08:49 01 September 2020

Anthony Meikle was left frustrated when he got fined after being unable to figure out how to pay for parking in Ipswich without cash. Picture: ANTHONY MEIKLE

Anthony Meikle was left frustrated when he got fined after being unable to figure out how to pay for parking in Ipswich without cash. Picture: ANTHONY MEIKLE

Archant

A retired postman fined £100 in a car park has claimed cashless payment systems are putting off some shoppers who find them too complicated.

Anthony Meikle, who lives in Woodbridge with his wife Janice, went to Ipswich on Tuesday, August 11, to get his hearing aids fixed and parked at the open air NCP car park off Tacket Street.

Unfortunately Mr Meikle, who is in his late 70s, was unable to work out how to pay by card when he realised the machine wouldn’t take cash and was fined for parking without paying.

“I went to get my hearing aids repaired and arrived with cash in hand at the car park,” he explained. “However, I got to the machine and it said ‘no cash’ – the instructions were very vague and I did put my card in but nothing showed up.

“Then it was getting closer to my appointment time and there was no one around I could ask for help, usually there’s one or two people about.

“My appointment was five minutes away so at five-to I thought stuff it and I left the car there because I really couldn’t wait any longer.”

Many car park machines have gone cashless to stop the spread of Covid-19.

MORE: Families frustrated after ‘unfair’ parking fines at hospital

You may also want to watch:

When Mr Meikle returned from his appointment at the hearing centre he drove home, having left his car parked in the Tacket Street for half an hour.

On Saturday, August 29, he was informed that he faced a fine of £100, down to £60 if he paid within a set time period, due to parking without payment.

While he accepted he was eligible for the fine, Mr Meikle feels frustrated by the incident as it wouldn’t have happened if he had been able to pay with cash.

He added: “I just thought it was a bit unfair, I am not a youngster and I have a mobile phone but don’t fully understand it.

“If the machine had taken contactless I would have been fine but you were supposed to put your card number in before and I did it twice but nothing happened.

“In this age things are so complicated with apps for this and apps for that. Ipswich wants people to come back in and shop but this stuff puts people my age off.”

People have been left similarly frustrated by parking fines such as a grandfather from Wrentham who was fined for taking too long at a KFC carpark in Lowestoft while eating inside with his granddaughters.

Luckily, the £170 fine for staying over the hour time limit was overturned as a ‘good will’ gesture by the restaurant last year.

MORE: Grandfather wins £170 parking charge fight after treating granddaughters to KFC

NCP was contacted for comment.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Planning hitch puts question mark over plans for Ipswich supermarket

The former B&Q garden centre at the Anglia Retail Park. Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘Boy racers’ accused of making life a misery for many Martlesham residents

Ros Jones, a member of the Martlesham Parish Council and founder of the Martlesham Traffic Watch group, is campaigning for residents to report antisocial drivers at the retail park. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

New jobs created as national firm opens Ipswich office

Fuel card company Fleetmaxx is opening an office in Ipswich at the Altitude Business Park Picture: PA Images

Meet the 7 new police officers recruited to swoop on prolific crime in Suffolk

Suffolk Constabulary's new Kestrel team, led by Sgt Kelvin Wenden. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

‘I must know the truth’ – Mum’s plea after son’s organs removed without permission

June Bayley, of Fordham, fighting to find out what happened to her son, Ben Mallia's organs after his death aged 12 Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Planning hitch puts question mark over plans for Ipswich supermarket

The former B&Q garden centre at the Anglia Retail Park. Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘Boy racers’ accused of making life a misery for many Martlesham residents

Ros Jones, a member of the Martlesham Parish Council and founder of the Martlesham Traffic Watch group, is campaigning for residents to report antisocial drivers at the retail park. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

New jobs created as national firm opens Ipswich office

Fuel card company Fleetmaxx is opening an office in Ipswich at the Altitude Business Park Picture: PA Images

Meet the 7 new police officers recruited to swoop on prolific crime in Suffolk

Suffolk Constabulary's new Kestrel team, led by Sgt Kelvin Wenden. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

‘I must know the truth’ – Mum’s plea after son’s organs removed without permission

June Bayley, of Fordham, fighting to find out what happened to her son, Ben Mallia's organs after his death aged 12 Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Retired postman fined £100 after not being able to pay for parking in cash

Anthony Meikle was left frustrated when he got fined after being unable to figure out how to pay for parking in Ipswich without cash. Picture: ANTHONY MEIKLE

UK Storm names revealed for 2020/21 – is your name on the list?

Thomas Howard, Milly Howard, Ruben and Leo Sedley having fun in Storm Dennis. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man suspected of driving wrong way on A14 while over limit is released

A man in his 50s has been arrested for driving the wrong way down the A14 between Rougham and Woolpit. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I was probably at my worst in life’ - Chopra opens up on his troubled times at Town, and apologises to fans

Michael Chopra has opened up about his time at Ipswich Town in our 'Ross Meets' podcast Picture: SIMON GALLOWAY

Explained: How Suffolk would tackle a coronavirus outbreak at work

Phil Gore is leading the team on workplace outbreaks of coronavirus in Suffolk. The spotlight has been on Banham Poultry in Attleborough, Norfolk this week, where there has been an Covid-19 outbreak Pictures: DENISE BRADLEY/EAST SUFFOLK COUNCIL/CHRIS BISHOP