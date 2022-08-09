Sober space to host events aimed at socially isolated

Emmaus Suffolk are hosting a sober open mic night as part of their 'work it out' programme - Credit: Emmaus Suffolk

A homelessness charity in Ipswich are hosting a sober open mic, kicking off their new programme of free talks and workshops.

Emmaus Suffolk are hosting this event at the Royal Oak in Ipswich, as part of the 'Work it Out' programme.

The programme has been set up to encourage socially isolated people and those out of work to try out new activities.

The open mic evening will feature a talk from local artist, NatureCulture, who will also be performing a bass set.

There will also be alcohol free beers, brewed by local Ipswich company, Big Drop Brewery.

Amy Wragg, chartered manager apprentice at Emmaus Suffolk, said: "We think it is so important to have sobers venues in Suffolk for people to enjoy going out without having to worry about being around alcohol or feeling pressured to drink.

"With 'Work it Out' we want to create a space that isn't just revolved around finding work but focuses on inspiring and uplifting people."

Claire Staddon, chief executive of Emmaus Suffolk said: "This programme builds on the work we're doing to create an empowered community in Suffolk."

All tickets to 'Work it Out' sessions are free, including the open mic which is on August 10.