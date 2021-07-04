Published: 7:00 PM July 4, 2021

Fans celebrating at Isaacs on the Quay in Ipswich after England thrashed Ukraine 4-0 in the Euros 2020 - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

England fans aren't the only ones celebrating after their impressive victory on Saturday evening - pubs across Suffolk are hailing Euro 2020 as the sales boost they needed as we come out of the pandemic.

There was a big turnout at pubs across the county, with fans enjoying a commanding 4-0 win to take England into the semi-finals.

Many venues that will be showing the England vs Denmark semi-final on Wednesday night are already fully booked ahead of the hotly anticipated match which kicks off at Wembley at 8pm.

Ipswich landlady Penny Youngs-Debnam, who runs the Kingfisher, said despite coronavirus restrictions making things "stressful" she cannot knock the England fans for the way they have behaved when they have been watching the matches.

England fans at the Kingfisher in Ipswich - the pub is already fully booked for the Euro 2020 semi final match on Wednesday night - Credit: Penny Youngs-Debnam

Mrs Youngs-Debnam, who has been running the pub in Hawthorn Drive since 2019, said: "I have not seen an atmosphere like it. People are looking forward to watching England games for a bit of hope and positivity, if we make the final it is going to be crazy."

You may also want to watch:

At the Kingfisher tables for England's Euro semi final match against Denmark have already sold out.

Mrs Youngs Debnam said: " The matches have encouraged people to go out to the pub again and with England getting where they have it has helped sales massively.

"The further England have got the more demand we have had."

England fans at the Kings Arms, Bury St Edmunds - pubs in Bury, Stowmarket and Ipswich have all had a sales boost thanks to football fans arriving for matches early - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The team at the Little Wellington pub in Stowmarket, known as the Little Wellie, have really embraced the Euros spirit and have set up a large covered area outside to accommodate fans.

Landlady Maxine Rashid, has created an Ed Sheeran inspired fiery ginger shot called 'on your Ed' in honour of the Suffolk singer who was spotted at Wembley during Euro 2020.

She said fans at the Little Wellie have been "as good as gold," as well as snapping up the 'on your Ed shots' when England scored, some arrived as early as 1.45pm to make sure they got a table on Saturday.

However Miss Rashid believes it is the weekday matches, like the one coming up on Wednesday that have had the most positive impact on sales at the pub in Stowupland Road.

She said: "It has made our mid-week better because we haven't been able to have darts or pool because of restrictions and that is our bread and butter."

England are now through to the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Lauren Hazell, who will be serving pints at Isaac's sister venue the Briarbank Brewery in Ipswich on Wednesday night, said the Euros have boosted their trade as fans have arrived early ahead of kick offs to secure a table.

Miss Hazell said: "We think Wednesday is going to be a good game, it is going to be tiring but exciting."

Like the Little Wellie in Stowmarket, fans at Briarbank Brewery will be given tables on a first come, first served basis.

Staff at the Kings Head in Bury St Edmunds from left to right: Dawn Williams, Stuart Shirley and Jasmine Wormald-Smith. They said the match on Saturday night went " off without a hitch" - Credit: Sonya Duncan



