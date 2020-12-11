Gas leak did cause evacuation of Waitrose and John Lewis stores

Published: 12:25 PM December 11, 2020 Updated: 1:13 PM December 11, 2020

Bosses at John Lewis have confirmed the evacuation was down to a gas leak which was not on the company's property - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The evacuation of John Lewis and Waitrose in Ipswich yesterday was caused by a gas leak in the area, it has been confirmed.

Shoppers and staff at the Futura Park branch of the John Lewis/Waitrose store were evacuated on Thursday afternoon as a result of the leak.

Network Rail was forced to suspend all trains passing near the store on the Felixstowe line, with a rail replacement bus service in operation until 6pm when the line re-opened.

Police, the fire service and engineers from Cadent Gas attended but both stores have since re-opened.

A spokeswoman for John Lewis confirmed the gas leak but said it was not on the company's property.

"The safety of our customers and partners is our top priority and as a precaution yesterday we evacuated our John Lewis and Waitrose shops in Ipswich due to a gas leak in the area," the spokeswoman said.

"After a thorough investigation by the authorities, we can confirm that the gas leak was not on our property. Both shops have reopened and are trading as normal."

Cadent Gas has been contacted for comment.