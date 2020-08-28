E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Extinction Rebellion hang massive protest banners on A12

PUBLISHED: 14:00 28 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:17 28 August 2020

Two banners were hung across bridges over the A12 to mark the start of a week of action. Picture: EXTINCTION REBELLION IPSWICH

Two banners were hung across bridges over the A12 to mark the start of a week of action. Picture: EXTINCTION REBELLION IPSWICH

Archant

Extinction Rebellion has hung two large banners over the A12 to mark the start of a week of action.

The banners read The banners read "no future in fossil fuels" and "climate emergency". Picture: EXTINCTION REBELLION IPSWICH

The Ipswich branch environmental group placed the banners, which feature the slogans “climate emergency” and “no future in fossil fuels”, on the bridge on the A12 at Martlesham.

It marks the start of a week of action which will take place across the East of England.

A spokeswoman for the group said: “Our intention in hanging these banners is to provoke thought and incite others to rebel against the system which is polluting and destroying the ecological system on which we depend.

“The government continues to ignore the urgency of the climate and ecological emergency and we as citizens must hold them to account.

Two banners were hung across bridges over the A12 to mark the start of a week of action. Picture: EXTINCTION REBELLION IPSWICHTwo banners were hung across bridges over the A12 to mark the start of a week of action. Picture: EXTINCTION REBELLION IPSWICH

“The current government aim to reduce carbon emissions to net zero by 2050 is woefully inadequate.

“We will have reached the point of no return long before then, if we are to limit overall global temperature increase to 1.5 degrees.

“This has to be our main goal in order to limit the damage caused by human activity.”

The group’s action will start at the weekend, as they protest at Stansted and Luton airports with their local groups.

You may also want to watch:

The following day, Extinction Rebellion Ipswich will gather at Christchurch Park for a socially distanced meeting.

Membvers aim to connect with the community and invite all interested parties to join them from 11am to 3pm.

On August 31, the group will be outside the town centre banks to condemn their funding of the fossil fuel industry, and to provide information to the public on how to change accounts to more ecologically focussed providers.

The national group will then head to London for further socially distanced protests as Parliament returns.

The spokeswoman added: “We rebel against the criminal inaction of our government in the face of the climate emergency. We rebel because #WeWantToLive.”

Doctors for Extinction Rebellion have also carried you action across Ipswich, placing stickers on petrol pumps across the town.

The ‘warning labels’, which imitate cigarette packet health adverts, call for greater transparency about the damage to health caused by fossil fuels.

A spokeswoman from the group said: “We decided to participate in this nationwide action because Ipswich has suffered from illegal levels of air pollution for years.

“As the council has continually failed to address this, we wanted to warn our fellow citizens of the dangers they face from air pollution, the vast majority of which is caused by transport.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Cyclists told they could be trespassing if riding on footpaths after Griff Rhys Jones row

Griff Rhys Jones was infuriated by the cyclists who came through his garden on the Stour to Orwell Walk public footpath at high speeds during lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Felixstowe ‘family man’ and father-of-six dies after sudden heart attack

Sean Case and his youngest grandchild Darcie, who is just six months old. Picture: CASE FAMILY

Revealed: Suffolk’s most expensive villages to buy a home

Kersey is the third most-expensive village to buy a home in in Suffolk, with an average house price of £624,457. Picture: Getty Images

Police called after one hurt in suspected fight in Ipswich

Police remain on the scene at Bilberry Road Picture: ARCHANT

Orwell Bridge: Storm Francis wind speeds to be higher than originally expected

The Orwell Bridge, photographed from Naction Foreshore. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Cyclists told they could be trespassing if riding on footpaths after Griff Rhys Jones row

Griff Rhys Jones was infuriated by the cyclists who came through his garden on the Stour to Orwell Walk public footpath at high speeds during lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Felixstowe ‘family man’ and father-of-six dies after sudden heart attack

Sean Case and his youngest grandchild Darcie, who is just six months old. Picture: CASE FAMILY

Revealed: Suffolk’s most expensive villages to buy a home

Kersey is the third most-expensive village to buy a home in in Suffolk, with an average house price of £624,457. Picture: Getty Images

Police called after one hurt in suspected fight in Ipswich

Police remain on the scene at Bilberry Road Picture: ARCHANT

Orwell Bridge: Storm Francis wind speeds to be higher than originally expected

The Orwell Bridge, photographed from Naction Foreshore. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Husband accused of murdering wife appears in court

Silke Hartshorne-Jones, who died after she was shot on Sunday, May 3 Picture: Silke Hartshorne-Jones/Facebook

OPINION: Are you having a mid-life crisis? Your car may give you a clue

Chances are if you're a man of a certain age and own a sports car, you'll have been accused of having a mid-life crisis, says Nick

Ipswich road reopens following collision between ambulance and van

Spring Road is closed following a collision between a van and an ambulance Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Police launch murder probe following discovery of bones in river

A cordon set up outside the grounds of St Gregory's Church in Sudbury Picture: MATTHEW EARTH

Archant looks to the future after securing new investment

Portman House, home of the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star