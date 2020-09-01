E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Extinction Rebellion tape off Ipswich banks in ‘climate crime scene’ protest

PUBLISHED: 12:43 01 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:43 01 September 2020

Extinction Rebellion held the protests at banks in Ipswich. Picture: EXTINCTION REBELLION

Extinction Rebellion held the protests at banks in Ipswich. Picture: EXTINCTION REBELLION

Archant

Ipswich town centre banks were taped off by members of Extinction Rebellion in a protest designed to create a “climate crime scene”.

The closed Barclays, NatWest and HSBC branches in the town had their doorways taped over on Bank Holiday Monday, between noon and 2pm.

It was part of an attempt by XR members to persuade the banks not to invest in fossil fuel firms.

You may also want to watch:

An XR Ipswich spokesperson said: “We decided to hold this protest as part of a national series of climate related actions.”

Similar protests were held in Colchester and Clacton.

XR is currently participating in a wave of national actions, including a mass protest in London’s Parliament Square.

The London protest is the start of two weeks of action in London.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Planning hitch puts question mark over plans for Ipswich supermarket

The former B&Q garden centre at the Anglia Retail Park. Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘Boy racers’ accused of making life a misery for many Martlesham residents

Ros Jones, a member of the Martlesham Parish Council and founder of the Martlesham Traffic Watch group, is campaigning for residents to report antisocial drivers at the retail park. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

New jobs created as national firm opens Ipswich office

Fuel card company Fleetmaxx is opening an office in Ipswich at the Altitude Business Park Picture: PA Images

Retired postman fined £100 after not being able to pay for parking in cash

Anthony Meikle was left frustrated when he got fined after being unable to figure out how to pay for parking in Ipswich without cash. Picture: ANTHONY MEIKLE

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Planning hitch puts question mark over plans for Ipswich supermarket

The former B&Q garden centre at the Anglia Retail Park. Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘Boy racers’ accused of making life a misery for many Martlesham residents

Ros Jones, a member of the Martlesham Parish Council and founder of the Martlesham Traffic Watch group, is campaigning for residents to report antisocial drivers at the retail park. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

New jobs created as national firm opens Ipswich office

Fuel card company Fleetmaxx is opening an office in Ipswich at the Altitude Business Park Picture: PA Images

Retired postman fined £100 after not being able to pay for parking in cash

Anthony Meikle was left frustrated when he got fined after being unable to figure out how to pay for parking in Ipswich without cash. Picture: ANTHONY MEIKLE

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Ipswich’s Bramford Lane closed to traffic – but not for cycling masterplan

Bramford Lane is closed at the junction with Chevallier Street - but not to improve things for cyclists. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Retired postman fined £100 after not being able to pay for parking in cash

Anthony Meikle was left frustrated when he got fined after being unable to figure out how to pay for parking in Ipswich without cash. Picture: ANTHONY MEIKLE

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Extinction Rebellion tape off Ipswich banks in ‘climate crime scene’ protest

Extinction Rebellion held the protests at banks in Ipswich. Picture: EXTINCTION REBELLION

US giant brings all turf production to Suffolk

The Ransomes Jacobsen Ipswich team Picture: ALEX BAXTER