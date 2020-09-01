Extinction Rebellion tape off Ipswich banks in ‘climate crime scene’ protest

Ipswich town centre banks were taped off by members of Extinction Rebellion in a protest designed to create a “climate crime scene”.

The closed Barclays, NatWest and HSBC branches in the town had their doorways taped over on Bank Holiday Monday, between noon and 2pm.

It was part of an attempt by XR members to persuade the banks not to invest in fossil fuel firms.

An XR Ipswich spokesperson said: “We decided to hold this protest as part of a national series of climate related actions.”

Similar protests were held in Colchester and Clacton.

XR is currently participating in a wave of national actions, including a mass protest in London’s Parliament Square.

The London protest is the start of two weeks of action in London.