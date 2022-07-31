Extinction Rebellion activists stage Ipswich town centre protest

Extinction Rebellion activists marched through Ipswich town centre this afternoon.

Members of the global movement gathered in the Suffolk town on Sunday to raise awareness of environmental issues.

In an event live-streamed on Facebook, dozens of protestors were seen marching through the streets carrying floats and banging drums.

The was established in the United Kingdom in May 2018.

It has the stated aim of using nonviolent civil disobedience to compel government action in the battle against climate change to avoid tipping points in the climate system, biodiversity loss, and the risk of social and ecological collapse.

According to a spokesman for Suffolk police, the protestors have two designated routes, both starting from Ipswich Town Hall, with one route heading along Crown Street then toward the train station and the other winding round to the Waterfront.