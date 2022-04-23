Suffolk and proud - family celebrates five generations of women
- Credit: Gabrielle Bailey
A family are celebrating five generations of proud Suffolk women, with their youngest member born earlier this year.
This family tree begins with great, great grandmother, Joan Tibbenham, aged 97. Joan grew up in Blythburgh, and went on to have seven children.
One of those children was Brenda Anderson, born in 1946. Brenda had three children, Sonia, Wendy and Darren, and raised her family in Great Glemham.
Wendy went on to have Gabrielle Bailey, who is now 25.
The milestone of five generations occurred when Gabrielle welcomed her first baby earlier this year on February 1, Matilda Friend, born in Ipswich Hospital.
Gabrielle, from Rushmere St Andrews, says she is looking forward to sharing the closeness she enjoys with her family with baby Matilda.
She said “We're all there for each other, no matter what. Even if you don’t talk for a while, you can ring up and they’ll be there for you. It’s a safe haven – someone will always be there.”
There is no shortage of strong women in this family who baby Matilda can look up to.
“Most of the family are girls – it's the men who have married in!”