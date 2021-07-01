Published: 6:45 AM July 1, 2021

FareShare chief executive Lindsay Boswell with East Anglia warehouse manager Gareth Kemp when the warehouse opened in 2017

A food charity facing "significant space limitations" has paused its work in Ipswich, saying it needs to find a "more suitable" site.

FareShare, which redistributes food to be used by charities and community groups across the UK, opened its Ipswich regional branch in Leslie Road in the summer of 2017.

A spokesman for the charity said: "The FareShare team at East Anglia has been doing an outstanding job in responding to increased demand for food, whilst operating in an environment that has presented ongoing challenges.

"However, the safety of all FareShare’s employees and volunteers is our number one priority.

"Therefore, following a review of the premises, we have decided it is necessary to pause operations there, until a more suitable site is found.

"The current site is an incredibly busy yard with significant space limitations.

"Increased demand for food during the Covid-19 pandemic, coupled with and an increase in non-FareShare traffic and pedestrian movement on site, has led to constraints on operations."

However, the spokesman made clear that: "While we look for alternative premises, FareShare will of course continue to support the provision of food for those who need it in the local area.

"FareShare’s network of regional centres will co-operate to deliver the 4million meals provided to charities and community groups across East Anglia.

“All staff will continue to be paid while new premises are sought, and we hope will continue to work at the new premises.

“FareShare is absolutely committed to supporting all of its partners and eagerly anticipates building upon past success and improving its capabilities at its East Anglia regional centre."

Graham Denny said he hoped that FareShare would be back up and running soon

Many Suffolk groups and projects rely on FareShare for their food supply.

One of those affected is The Basic Life, in Felixstowe.

"We were the first people to use them," said founder Graham Denny.

The charity was receiving regular deliveries to help stock its pop-up shops across the county.

All charities using FareShare pay a subscription for food.

"We want to support them," said Mr Denny.

"Hopefully they will come back."