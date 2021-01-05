Dad delivers baby on living room floor in rare spontaneous birth

Published: 7:00 PM January 5, 2021

Georgia Langford with baby Daisy, Reign and Jordan Hillman who delivered baby Daisy on the floor. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A baby girl entered the world a little faster than anyone expected during lockdown, when her dad ended up delivering her on the living room floor in Felixstowe in just over 20 minutes.

Daisy Hillman made her speedy arrival on June 2, just as her parents were packing the car in preparation for their trip to the Oaks Hospital in Colchester.

Twenty-three-year-old mum Georgia had started to have contractions on June 1 and was trying to hold off from leaving for the hospital too soon; however, by 5.15am the next morning she decided it was time to go.

Jordan Hillman who delivered baby Daisy on the floor. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Her partner Jordan was loading the bags in the car — their son Reign had gone to stay with grandma in preparation for the birth — when he heard a scream from the living room and rushed in to find Georgia in the throes of labour.

The 29-year-old was on the phone to an ambulance in minutes and paramedics began to prepare him to deliver the baby at home.

By the time the ambulance crew arrived at 6.20am the dad was holding his first daughter in his arms after a safe delivery, just under 20 minutes after he began the call.

Georgia Langford with baby Daisy, Reign and Jordan Hillman who delivered baby Daisy on the floor. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Jordan said: "The ambulance crew were really good, they guided me through the whole process and even cleaned up the living room afterwards — which was good because it looked like a Jackson Pollock painting in there after the birth.

"Georgia went to bed to recover after the birth as she'd gone slightly deaf, so I had several hours with Daisy on my own which was really special.

"I was the first one to touch her and we have this bond now — I'm the only one she falls asleep on and I am the one who can calm her down when she cries."

Jordan Hillman who helped deliver baby Daisy, with his partner Georgia Langford and eldest Reign. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

According to the paramedics, the rapid birth is known as spontaneous vertex and is a rare occurrence.

As a bartender who was been furloughed for much of 2020, Jordan will be taking on the responsibilities as a full time dad when Georgia goes back to work following her maternity leave as an accounts and reception assistant.