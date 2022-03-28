News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Felixstowe beach hut row features on ITV's This Morning

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 5:12 PM March 28, 2022
Updated: 5:14 PM March 28, 2022
Felixstowe beach hut owner Ruth Dugdall-Marshall

Felixstowe beach hut owner Ruth Dugdall-Marshall - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Felixstowe beach hut owners who are battling against termination notices issued by the district council featured on ITV's This Morning.

More than 40 beach hut owners have previously been sent letters from East Suffolk Council terminating their licences.

Fourteen of the owners look set to lose out on their seafront properties after the proposed moving of the huts.

East Suffolk Council's planning committee approved new locations for 24 of the huts – six on the South Beach and 18 on the beach at the Clifflands.

Hut owners at Felixstowe want two options explored to keep their hut sites

Hut owners at Felixstowe want two options explored to keep their hut sites - Credit: Charlotte Bond

That left 20 without a site, but the council says it has an additional six spaces which already have planning permission – four at The Dip, one at the extreme left of Manor End and another at Brackenbury – leaving 14 unable to be saved.

On Monday morning, Felixstowe beach hut owner Ruth Dugdall-Marshall appeared on ITV's This Morning to discuss the situation with presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby. 

She said: "We're very passionate about what is being lost here.

"We're going to fight it all the way, because what we believe is that this isn't just about our huts.

"For me, this is about Felixstowe history. This is a historical site for beach huts and if they go, that changes forever.

"Since we started to speak about it, the people of Felixstowe are with us – they're on our side."

Felixstowe beach hut owners are willing to pay for a solution to enable them to keep their hut sites

Felixstowe beach hut owners are willing to pay for a solution to enable them to keep their hut sites on the resort's seafront - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The beach hut owners have also submitted their own plans to save the seafront sites.

Fellow hut owner said Kate Mellor-Hine said: "Our beach hut has been in our family for over 100 years.

"I had my second birthday here and my nineteenth, and I really hope to have my twentieth."

Julie Downton, secretary of the Beach Hut Association added: "We're prepared to take it all the way.

"We've had no choice but to go down the route of judicial review.

ITV This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby felt sympathetic towards the Felixstowe beach hut owners 

ITV This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby felt sympathetic towards the Felixstowe beach hut owners - Credit: PA

"These beach huts have stood here through the winters since 1945 – why can't they stay here now? They're not causing obstruction to anybody."

The hut owner's situation left the This Morning presenters feeling sympathetic.

Schofield said: "You'd sort of think because there's such an amazing link to the past that there are other things the council could concentrate on."

And Willoughby added: "They look so beautiful – as you walk down there it's just a lovely thing to see. It just adds to the area. Good luck, everybody there."

