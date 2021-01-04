New 'beach hut village' and activity park to be created in £1m project

Published: 7:30 AM January 4, 2021

Grassed areas south of Felixstowe Leisure Centre and pier will be used for two new attractions - Credit: Places Leisure

Two new attractions costing almost £1milliion to create are set to be built on Felixstowe seafront.

East Suffolk Council is planning a "beach hut village" and an activity park in under-used grassed areas between the south beach promenade and Sea Road.

The hut village designed by Plaice Architects will use the land currently housing a trim trail/outdoor gym (previously used for donkey rides a few years ago) just the south side of the leisure centre.

It will feature sites for 25 traditional new beach huts, new public toilets, and a five purpose-built pods.

The pods will be in one unit, creating a flexible space.

Visitors to Felixstowe seafront will soon be able to hire flexible beach hut pods and use a new activity centre - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Craig Rivett, cabinet member with responsibility for economic development, said: "The focus of the site will be a single storey block structure constructed from SIPS (self-insulating panels) that can be split into smaller rooms or pods.

"The inside of each pod would be an adaptable, flexible space with a connecting partition wall which could be removed, expanding the individual pods into two pods of two or one large unit consisting of all five separate pods into one space.

"These features will provide the opportunity to create a space which can be hired by groups, families or, potentially, to be used as a beach classroom or seaside venue. Power and running water would be installed in the pods."

He said the council believed the project would be a "key economic benefit".

The trim trail would be moved to the volleyball area opposite Buregate Road.

This area would be turned into an activity park including a petanque piste, concrete table tennis tables, accessible picnic benches, chess tables and outdoor space for workouts.

The whole project is budgeted to cost £993,000.

The favoured option is to sell the new huts which would generate the most financial benefit with a capital receipt of £392,000 and a net annual income from licences of £11,197 plus the income from pod hire of £28,875.

Mr Rivett added: "Foremost, this project is one about the regeneration of the South Seafront Area, with a vision to offer a flexible facility, in the form of hireable pods, that allows families and groups to access and enjoy the beach and resort for a day, or longer.

"With the addition of the new public convenience block and the creation of an activity park, the project has many facets, and the key drivers are not financial."



