Give your views on resort's £1million 'beach hut village'

Published: 11:00 AM February 7, 2021 Updated: 11:33 AM February 7, 2021

A concept image showing how the Felixstowe 'beach village' could look - Credit: Plaice

Views are being sought on a £1million project to bring two new tourist attractions to the seaside - boosting the number of visitors and the economy.

East Suffolk Council is planning to build a ‘beach village’ to improve the beach hut experience in Felixstowe, and also a new activity park.

The proposals for under-used grassed areas between Sea Road and the South Seafront prom include five accessible, purpose-built pods, 25 traditional huts and a new public convenience block with Changing Places facilities on land where exercise equipment is currently in place south of the leisure centre.

Children enjoying the hot weather in Felixstowe - community leaders hope the beach village and activity park will provide more reasons to visit - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The existing trim trial will be moved to the current volleyball site, which will be re-landscaped and made into an activity park - which will include concrete table tennis tables, a petanque piste, accessible picnic benches, chess tables and outdoor space for workouts.

The aim of the project is to create accessible facilities that enable families and groups to enjoy everything the beach and town has to offer by hiring a beach hut for a day, or longer, as well as improving facilities for residents and visitors.

Craig Rivett, East Suffolk’s deputy leader and cabinet member for economic development, said: “Like towns across the country, Felixstowe has struggled during the pandemic with more people staying at home and less visitors to the town.

The new attractions for Felixstowe aim to encourage people to stay longer - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"However, we’re confident that we have a bright future ahead and we’re committed to increasing the tourism opportunities and facilities in Felixstowe to attract both local people and visitors, supporting economic growth and providing new employment opportunities.

“The South Seafront has undergone significant redevelopment in recent years and East Suffolk Council has invested a lot in revitalising the area.

"We believe it is vital that we continue to build on this investment and create developments that benefits local businesses and people as well as visitors to the area.”

Due to Covid-19, consultation on the project is taking place online until 5pm on March 12. The proposed plans can be seen on the East Suffolk web site.

The council would also like to hear people’s views on ideas for a name for the new site, which currently has a working title of ‘The Beach Village’. All comments and suggestions can be emailed to leisure@eastsuffolk.gov.uk