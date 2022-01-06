News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Felixstowe's new beach hut village will not be ready for the summer

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 10:03 AM January 6, 2022
Plans for the new beach village in Felixstowe

Plans for the new beach village in Felixstowe - Credit: East Suffolk Council

A new £1million beach hut village set to be built on Felixstowe seafront will not be open before the summer after construction was delayed.

East Suffolk Council's plans for 27 traditional huts and play and exercise facilities, which will be built next to the promenade on the south seafront, were given the go-ahead last October.

The local authority had hoped to begin construction within the next few weeks so that the huts could be ready and open in time for the peak summer season.

But, with further permissions required before it could proceed, the project has been put back – meaning construction is now expected to start in September.

The decision came after discussions with businesses, residents and other stakeholders about the likely disruption that construction will cause and the impact on this year’s summer season.

Craig Rivett, East Suffolk Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for economic development, said: "Tourism is incredibly important to east Suffolk and once completed, this new beach village will attract visitors from across the country, increasing footfall in the town centre, boosting the local economy and enhancing the lives of local residents. 

"However, we must get the timing exactly right and there would be no benefit in commencing a scheme which would be ready out of season.

"The south seafront has undergone significant redevelopment in recent years and East Suffolk Council has invested a lot in revitalising the area.

Most Read

  1. 1 Taco Bell snaps up site on the edge of Ipswich
  2. 2 New mum's delight after 11 years trying for a baby
  3. 3 Popular entertainer thanks Ipswich Hospital 'angels' for Covid care
  1. 4 Police investigate report of sex attack near Ipswich Farmfoods
  2. 5 Man who drove stolen Range Rover at speed in Ipswich is jailed
  3. 6 How has Ipswich changed over the last decade?
  4. 7 Cannabis seized from car driving the wrong direction down Ipswich street
  5. 8 Jaguar E-Pace stolen from outside Ipswich property overnight
  6. 9 Quantity of jewellery stolen from Ipswich property
  7. 10 Tim Hortons restaurant and takeaway opening date in Ipswich revealed

"We believe it is vital that we continue to build on this investment and create developments that benefit local businesses and people as well as visitors to the area."

East Suffolk Council
Suffolk Live News
Felixstowe News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Keith Rudland's family paid tribute to a "massive character" who died aged 63.

Obituary

Ipswich family's tribute to lorry driver who was 'a massive character'

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich dad James Jenkins has published his first novel Parochial Pigs

Books

Ipswich plumber has book published after being rejected 20 times

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Blossom Roses Cakes has opened on Norwich Road. Marisa Kamberi and Rosa Pinho. Picture: Sarah Lucy

Food and Drink

First look at new bespoke cake shop in Ipswich

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
EDITORS NOTE Children's faces have been pixelated as the PA Picture Desk has been unable to gain the

Suffolk County Council

How refugee children arrive in Ipswich with nothing but their clothes

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon