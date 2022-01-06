Felixstowe's new beach hut village will not be ready for the summer

A new £1million beach hut village set to be built on Felixstowe seafront will not be open before the summer after construction was delayed.

East Suffolk Council's plans for 27 traditional huts and play and exercise facilities, which will be built next to the promenade on the south seafront, were given the go-ahead last October.

The local authority had hoped to begin construction within the next few weeks so that the huts could be ready and open in time for the peak summer season.

But, with further permissions required before it could proceed, the project has been put back – meaning construction is now expected to start in September.

The decision came after discussions with businesses, residents and other stakeholders about the likely disruption that construction will cause and the impact on this year’s summer season.

Craig Rivett, East Suffolk Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for economic development, said: "Tourism is incredibly important to east Suffolk and once completed, this new beach village will attract visitors from across the country, increasing footfall in the town centre, boosting the local economy and enhancing the lives of local residents.

"However, we must get the timing exactly right and there would be no benefit in commencing a scheme which would be ready out of season.

"The south seafront has undergone significant redevelopment in recent years and East Suffolk Council has invested a lot in revitalising the area.

"We believe it is vital that we continue to build on this investment and create developments that benefit local businesses and people as well as visitors to the area."