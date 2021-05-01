Safety works take place at beach popular with swimmers
- Credit: RICHARD CORNWELL
Contractors have been working to make one of Suffolk's most popular beaches safer - removing rocks in an area popular with sea swimmers.
An excavator has removed several lorry loads of loose rock from the low water point between Cobbold's Point and the Spa Gardens at Felixstowe
Coastal Partnership East, on behalf of East Suffolk Council, appointed the Water Management Alliance (WMA) to carry out the repairs and maintenance work.
The council said the week's work was targeting loose rocks which currently present a hazard to beach users, with the rocks then stored next to the seawall (promenade) and removed later. The contractors were working at low tide each day.
Coastal Partnership East said: "This work will improve public safety and is an important part of ESC’s commitment to ensure that the coastal assets they are responsible for are working effectively and are safe for the public, helping to protect our beautiful and important coastline economically and environmentally and for the enjoyment of communities and visitors for generations to come.
You may also want to watch:
"Undertaking regular targeted maintenance means that we can maximise the lifespan of coastal protection assets, ensuring that we make the most of every pound spent and achieve a better return on public investment.
"We are supporting the safeguarding of life and local economies by making sure that the council’s coastal assets are in the condition needed for continued protection."
Most Read
- 1 New owners looking to redevelop Debenhams site in Ipswich
- 2 Jail term of teen who killed man outside takeaway extended after error
- 3 Students and staff wear shorts in memory of teacher Matt Jack
- 4 Fresh plans revealed for 150 new council homes near Ipswich town centre
- 5 Warning over noise nuisance from low-flying helicopters
- 6 Two-car crash blocks lane near Ipswich
- 7 Fake DPD workers jailed for laptop and iPhone delivery scam
- 8 Racing legend Bill Gredley takes a punt on Ipswich Debenhams
- 9 'We are delighted' - Felixstowe named among UK's best seaside towns
- 10 Lift off for new science centre and kid's space academy near Ipswich