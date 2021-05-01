Safety works take place at beach popular with swimmers

Published: 8:00 AM May 1, 2021

The work at Felixstowe is expected to take a week - Credit: RICHARD CORNWELL

Contractors have been working to make one of Suffolk's most popular beaches safer - removing rocks in an area popular with sea swimmers.

An excavator has removed several lorry loads of loose rock from the low water point between Cobbold's Point and the Spa Gardens at Felixstowe

Coastal Partnership East, on behalf of East Suffolk Council, appointed the Water Management Alliance (WMA) to carry out the repairs and maintenance work.

Removing the rocks hidden by the waves will make area safer for swimmers and paddlers - Credit: RICHARD CORNWELL

The council said the week's work was targeting loose rocks which currently present a hazard to beach users, with the rocks then stored next to the seawall (promenade) and removed later. The contractors were working at low tide each day.

Coastal Partnership East said: "This work will improve public safety and is an important part of ESC’s commitment to ensure that the coastal assets they are responsible for are working effectively and are safe for the public, helping to protect our beautiful and important coastline economically and environmentally and for the enjoyment of communities and visitors for generations to come.

"Undertaking regular targeted maintenance means that we can maximise the lifespan of coastal protection assets, ensuring that we make the most of every pound spent and achieve a better return on public investment.

"We are supporting the safeguarding of life and local economies by making sure that the council’s coastal assets are in the condition needed for continued protection."