Felixstowe Dorothy Perkins and Burton store closes down

Published: 5:29 PM February 18, 2021

Another leading high street brand has closed its doors in Felixstowe town centre.

The resort has said farewell to the combined Dorothy Perkins and Burton women's and men's clothes store in Hamilton Road - a fixture of the shopping centre for many years.

The former Arcadia Group-owned retailers will not reopen their shops after lockdown after having been sold to online company Boohoo in a £25million deal for their brands and websites earlier this month.

Felixstowe town centre has suffered a number of national closures recently.

It lost Marks and Spencer in 2019, and Edinburgh Woollen Mill went last autumn, Ponden Homes last month, while the future of Peacocks and Bonmarche are uncertain.

You may also want to watch:

The news about Dorothy Perkins and Burton was expected but there was still dismay on social media.

One person wrote on Facebook: "This is so sad, what is happening to the town, I hope it can bounce back, so many good companies have gone."

Another said: "Sign of these very trying times sadly. Let's keep fingers crossed for the future, in all towns really", while another observed: "Felixstowe is emptying ... It’s disappearing."

Town councillors were told recently that there is though some good news with recent openings including Hungarian Deli, S Betts Mortgages, Felixstowe Mobile Phone and Computer Repairs and others in the pipeline.



