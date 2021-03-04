Road changes outlined to make way for hundreds of new homes at resort

Published: 11:43 AM March 4, 2021 Updated: 12:15 PM March 4, 2021

Exhibition showing plans for 560 homes, shops, care and community facilities to be built on countryside in Gulpher Road on the edge of Felixstowe - plans for the initial 260 are currently before planners Picture: GREGG BROWN - Credit: Gregg Brown

Developers have unveiled proposed changes to the main route into Felixstowe as part of a new 560-home development on the edge of the resort.

The project by Persimmon Homes is seen as the first phase of a 2,000-home new garden neighbourhood stretching from Eastward Ho to the A14 dock spur roundabout.

Approval has been given for the first 260 homes to be built and the scheme will also include a community centre, 60 bedroom extra care home and 50 assisted living units, two small business Units and open space.

The garden neighbourhood will also include a £25million state-of-the-art leisure centre.

Persimmon is gearing up for a start on the new homes and has now submitted proposals for changes to the main access into the development, which will be off Candlet Road, the Walton bypass and main road into Felixstowe.

The company wants to realign Candlet Road and slightly move the proposed junction and the road and cyclepath/footway with new plans it says will retain more trees and vegetation along the northern side of Candlet Road.

Creating the new junction will mean the loss of some trees, and also the removal of the laybys both sides of the road to widen the road and create a right-turn waiting lane. The footpath and cyclepath will be extended from the Grove Road roundabout to the new estate.

Persimmon said: "The proposed site access junction meets current design standards with no capacity concerns, and is therefore considered to provide an appropriate means of vehicle access for the proposed residential development at the site.

"The cycleway, which formed a key component of the outline permission, will also be delivered but in a more appropriate way which will retain the significant trees along the north side of Candlet Road."

Felixstowe Town Council has welcomed the changes to move the new estate spine road access south to preserve the trees and allotment boundary.

The council said: "We also support the comments from the Felixstowe Allotment Association that some light pruning of the highway trees and making the foot/cycleway fall away from the carriageway would allow the full 3m width to be provided for the whole length."



