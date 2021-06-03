Coastguard called out to rescue two swimmers 'far out' at sea
Published: 7:49 AM June 3, 2021 Updated: 7:51 AM June 3, 2021
The coastguard at Felixstowe was called out after two swimmers got into difficulties in the sea.
Felixstowe Coastguard Rescue Team said on Facebook it was called at shortly after 6pm on Wednesday.
The team said the swimmers were "far out" at sea.
When the team arrived, a kayaker was bringing the two swimmers to the shore.
The RNLI lifeboat at Harwich also assisted with the rescue effort.
Paramedics treated the swimmers after an ambulance was called, but their conditions are not currently known.
With the warm weather from the Bank Holiday continuing, the RNLI has issued guidance on people swimming in Suffolk's seas.
The RNLI saved more than 100 lives and aided 25,172 people in 2020.
