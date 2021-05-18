News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Pupils send letters to make 'positive difference' to isolating neighbours

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 5:02 PM May 18, 2021   
More than 600 letters were sent out to residents overall

More than 600 letters were sent out to residents overall - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Felixstowe schoolchildren have received an "overwhelming number" of replies after sending out compassionate letters to community members isolating in Covid.

In March, more than 650 pupils at Fairfield Infant and Colneis Junior schools, which are part of the same federation, either wrote a letter or created a piece of art to mail to residents of the town.

Children at Colneis Junior School in Felixstowe have been busy writing letters to isolated and elder

Children at Colneis Junior School in Felixstowe pen their letters - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The scheme, which has been supported by volunteer group Felixstowe Helping Hands, has seen more than 200 replies received by the youngsters.

Executive headteacher of the schools, Mark Girling, said the pupils were thrilled with the letters that were sent back to the schools.

Children at Colneis Junior School in

Some pupils included artwork in their letters - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

One letter received from a resident read: "I have your card standing where I can see it all the time. It is a very nice idea for the school to let you do it as it cheers people up especially people who live on their own like me."

Children at Fairfield Infant School have been busy writing letters to isolated members of the commun

Felixstowe children have enjoyed writing letters to people in the town - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Another said: "I’m 83 years old and live alone. I had a bad fall and am unable to get outside and have no visitors. Thank you very much for your lovely poem, it really cheered me up."

The success of the project has led the students to start sending out their second letters as Covid lockdown measures begin to ease.

Children at Fairfield Infant School have been busy writing letters to isolated members of the commun

Children at Fairfield Infant School have been busy writing letters to isolated members of the community, Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Mr Girling said: "When first initiating this project, one of our main aims was to model what compassion for others looks like in a practical way.

Children at Fairfield Infant School have been busy writing letters to isolated members of the commun

Felixstowe residents have been cheered up with the letters from the pupils - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"Once we had explained to the children that they could make a positive difference to the people in their community by writing to them or drawing a picture, they were completely on board.

Children at Fairfield Infant School have been busy writing letters to isolated members of the commun

The children have enjoyed reading the letters they have received back - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"Although there was no expectation for the recipients to write back, we have received an overwhelming number of replies which the children have loved sharing with the rest of their class."

Children at Fairfield Infant School have been busy writing letters to isolated members of the commun

Felixstowe residents have been cheered up with the letters from the pupils - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Darren Aitchison, town councillor and member of Felixstowe Helping Hands, added: "It’s great that so many people took the time to reply.

Children at Fairfield Infant School have been busy writing letters to isolated members of the commun

The initiative started in March, as children returned to classrooms - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"This project is a really positive example of different groups combining ideas for the good of the community. We are proud to be part of this and look forward to being involved in future events and projects."

Children at Colneis Junior School in Felixstowe have been busy writing letters to isolated and elder

Both schools took part in the project - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown


