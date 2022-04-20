Whale that washed up on Suffolk coast brought in at Felixstowe

A whale that washed up in Bawdsey has been moved to Felixstowe - Credit: Tracey Martin

A dead whale that washed up on a popular Suffolk beach has been brought in at Felixstowe.

It is thought that the animal washed up on the sea defences at East Lane, Bawdsey at some point during the night of April 17-18.

The whale was brought to shore by a special boat with a fitted crane that is usually used to help boats within the boatyard.

The whale was seen being brought to shore at Felixstowe today - Credit: Ashleigh Tunnicliffe

The whale washed up along the Suffolk coast and got trapped between the groynes and sea defences.

East Suffolk Council also confirmed yesterday that scientists will be examining the body of the whale, which was approximately 10 metres long.

Crews were spotted bringing the animal into the harbour.

Speaking yesterday, an East Suffolk Council spokesman said the HM Coastguard were called to the whale after it washed up in Bawdsey.

People were asked to keep the area clear until a representative of the Natural History Museum arrived to carry out examinations, before arrangements can be made for the disposal of the carcass.

The deceased whale was seen being brought to shore by a large boat in Felixstowe - Credit: Ashleigh Tunnicliffe



