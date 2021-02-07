Homes and leisure project for former school site to get underway in autumn

Published: 7:00 PM February 7, 2021

How the development of Felixstowe's Deben High site could look from the cricket field at the rear - Credit: TATEHINDLE ARCHITECTS

Proposals for housing and leisure on the site of a former high school are being prepared for planners with work expected to start on the project in the autumn.

Community leaders say there is still time for local people to have their say on the ideas being drawn up for the former Deben High School in Felixstowe.

Deben High School in Felxstowe in the 1990s - Credit: JERRY TURNER

East Suffolk Council says although public consultation has ended, there is still time to view and comment on the proposed plans before the authority submits a planning application.

However, an application is expected soon with the council hoping to secure consent in the spring with works earmarked to start in the autumn.

Once the planning application has been submitted, further comments can be made through the formal planning route.

A concept image of the new homes development on the site of the former Deben High School at Felixstowe - looking down the mews street - Credit: TATEHINDLE ARCHITECTS

The 10-acre site was transferred to East Suffolk Council from Suffolk County Council on November 16 last year and has been earmarked to help with the ongoing development of Felixstowe Sports Hub and to provide a new home for Felixstowe Indoor Bowls Club - set to lose its facilities when the seafront leisure centre is demolished in a few years' time - and Cricket Club.

Proposals for the redevelopment also include demolition of most of the old school to create new housing, in particular affordable homes for the town. In total, the masterplan consists of 61 new homes built to PassivHaus standards, compromising 32 affordable rented, 10 shared ownership and 19 open market homes, which equates to a 69% affordable homes contribution.

The old Assembly Hall - seen here on the left in this concept image - would be all that remains of the main buildings of Deben High at Felixstowe - Credit: TATEHINDLE ARCHITECTS

Steve Gallant, leader of East Suffolk Council, said: “This is a really exciting scheme for Felixstowe, so thank you to everyone who took the time to view the plans and submit their comments during the public consultation.

“We want to hear from as many people as possible, so if you haven’t already, there is still time to have your say. The proposed plans are available on our website and you can email your comments to us, which will be taken into consideration prior to a planning application being submitted.”

The proposed plans are available on the council’s website.

Comments should be emailed to leisure@eastsuffolk.gov.uk



