'We're immensely proud' - Suffolk golfer Forgan competes in Open
Golf club members are "immensely proud" of Felixstowe's Sam Forgan after he competed against some of the sport's biggest names in the Open Championship.
Felixstowe Ferry Golf Club professional Forgan made his major tournament debut on Thursday after qualifying for the Open at Royal St George's Golf Club.
The 31-year-old's progress was recognised as he was one of four players chosen in tournament organiser the R&A’s 'Road to the Open' series.
But Forgan, a former junior at Stowmarket Golf Club, missed the cut after being drawn to play alongside European Ryder Cup captain Pádraig Harrington in the tournament's opening stages.
Other global superstars competing in the Open include Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Louis Oosthuizen and Phil Mickelson.
Forgan, who was coached by fellow Felixstowe Ferry professional Andrew Robinson, was cheered on throughout the championship by members of his current and former club who had made their way to Kent.
He had previously been to the Open as a spectator - but this was the first time he had qualified to compete.
Russell Morley, chairman of Stowmarket Golf Club, has known Forgan for many years said qualifying for the Open "couldn't happen to a nicer boy".
He said: "It's an absolutely fantastic occasion for him. He's been one of the lads over the years and members of the club have gone down to see him.
"He's had a few practise days where he was playing with Tommy Fleetwood.
"We're immensely proud of him. He's the best golfer to come out of the club.
"It's a once in a lifetime thing and he's rocked shoulders with the greatest. It couldn't happen to a nicer boy."
Golf correspondent Tony Garnett, who has covered Forgan's progress, added: "Everyone is absolutely delighted for him.
"He's been trying to do this for years but it is totally unexpected.
"To get through the amount of qualifying he has is absolutely brilliant."