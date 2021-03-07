Boost for Landguard attractions' future

Published: 4:00 PM March 7, 2021

Former Port of Felixstowe CEO David Gledhill will be the chair of the new Landguard peninsula charitable trust - Credit: LUCY TAYLOR

Moves to create a new charitable trust to manage a Suffolk attraction which draws hundreds of thousands of visitors every year has taken an important step forward.

Exciting plans are being drawn up for the future of the Landguard peninsula at Felixstowe, which is visited by around 600,000 people a year.

In recent years plans have been put forward to create a “singular, joined-up visitor experience” for the peninsula's historical attractions, including a panoramic viewing platform, and there are plans for a new visitor centre and upmarket restaurant as part of future port expansion.

busy day at landguard point felixstowe - Credit: citizenside.com

Now the Landguard partners have announced that David Gledhill has agreed to become the chair of the new charitable trust once it is formed later this year.

Mr Gledhill brings a wealth of experience to the role.

He has spent his career in ports and logistics and is a former chief executive officer of Hutchison Ports UK, which owns and operates both the Port of Felixstowe and Harwich International Port.

Landguard Fort, Felixstowe. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN - Credit: Archant

During that time, he was also a founding member of the Local Enterprise Partnership, was a director of the UK Major Port’s Group, board member of the Haven Gateway Partnership and sat on the CBI Infrastructure Board.

Mr Gledhill left Hutchison seven years ago to take up new challenges as CEO of the Port of Salalah in Oman and more recently at Port Elizabeth in America, one of the gateway ports of New York harbour.

Throughout his career, he has brought compassion and understanding of the wider community and environment to his work. He has been actively involved in a number of charities, has served as a school governor, and received an honorary doctorate from the University of East Anglia.

Landguard Fort, Felixstowe. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN - Credit: Archant

After retiring in 2019, David returned to Felixstowe, the place he has called home for many years, and for which he has huge affection.

He said: “With its natural beauty, fascinating past and rich heritage, Landguard Peninsula is a real treasure, and it will be an honour to head up this new organisation. Our ambition is not only to protect it, but to work collaboratively with all stakeholders to make sure it has a meaningful future and is available for many more people to enjoy.”

The new charitable trust will oversee the management of Landguard. The task of finding the right people to become trustees and to work alongside the dedicated and well-established volunteer groups at Landguard began late last year.

Landguard from the air - more than 600,000 people visit every year - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto





The Languard peninsula at Felixstowe has a rich history and heritage, and unique wildlife, including an 80-acre nature reserve, plus Landguard Fort, Felixstowe Museum and a thriving café.

Anyone interested in becoming an independent trustee with a new Landguard Charitable Trust and would like to know more do please get in touch by emailing LandguardEnquiries@eastsuffolk.gov.uk







