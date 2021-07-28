News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Olympic family fun as museum celebrates with special Lego trail

Katy Sandalls

Published: 4:30 PM July 28, 2021   
Lilia finding the equstrian lego. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Lilia finding the equestrian Lego - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Visitors heading to a Suffolk museum this summer will be faced with an Olympic task of tiny proportions. 

A new Olympic themed Lego trail has been launched at Felixstowe Museum.

The Fantastic Brick Olympics will see visitors hunt out the hidden Olympic scene amongst the museum's collections. 

Each scene – which could be an Olympic or Paralympic sport – contains a letter which will form part of a mystery word that needs to be unscrambled. 

Felixstowe Museum have created an olympic lego trail for children this summer. Picture: Sarah Lucy

Felixstowe Museum have created an Olympic Lego trail for children this summer - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The museum had hoped to carry out the trail last summer but remained closed because of the pandemic.

With the Olympics having also been pushed back, it seemed the perfect time for it to return. 

All the models were made by Felixstowe and Landguard marketing and events co-ordinator Stephen Rampley and include sports like swimming, athletics and judo.

The start date for the trail had to be put back a week to ensure that all the scenes could be completed in time. 

Rosie and Lauren on the hunt for the lego. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Rosie and Lauren on the hunt for the Lego - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

On hand to help open the trail was Felixstowe's very own Olympian, Bill Tancred. 

Mr Tancred took part in two successive games – 1968 and 1972 – in the discus. 

Felixstowe Museum have created an olympic lego trail for children this summer. Picture: Sarah Lucy

Cycling is one of the sports featured in the trail - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

He was the British record holder for the event for many years and won Commonwealth bronze and silver medals.

Those who take part will receive a certificate as well as a sweet treat. 

Former Olympian Bill Tancred joined the team at Felixstowe museum to help out with their olympic leg

Former Olympian Bill Tancred joined the team at Felixstowe museum to help out with their Olympic Lego trail - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

All those who complete the trail also have the chance of winning the grand prize; a 2kg discus signed by Mr Tancred. 

Andy Calver, Felixstowe Museum curator and manager, said: "We hope to try and encourage families into the museum.

"We've had other trails like dinosaurs before. 

"It gives people a chance to look in the cases."

Corry on the lego trail at Felixstowe museum. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Corry on the Lego trail at Felixstowe museum - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Mr Calver said this was particularly important as it could spark interest in other collections held by the museum. 

To try and encourage this, Mr Calver said that they had tried to pair up the models with existing pieces on the same theme. 

Speaking on its opening day, he said that the trail had already proved popular with visitors. 

Felixstowe Museum have created an olympic lego trail for children this summer. Picture: Sarah Lucy

Equestrian sports represented in the Olympic trail - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"We had a queue of people," said Mr Calver. 

The Fantastic Brick OIympics trail will continue at Felixstowe Museum throughout the Olympics and Paralympics until at least September 5. 

Former Olympian Bill Tancred at Felixstowe museum demonstrating how to throw the discus. Picture: S

Former Olympian Bill Tancred at Felixstowe museum demonstrating how to throw the discus - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown


