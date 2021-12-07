News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Police 'concerned' for missing 15-year-old who was last seen a week ago

Johnny Griffith

Published: 3:11 PM December 7, 2021
Catarina Fernandes

Catarina Fernandes has gone missing from her home in Felixstowe - Credit: Suffolk police

A 15-year-old girl has gone missing from her home in Felixstowe. 

Catarina Fernandes was last seen leaving her home address at around 2pm on Wednesday, December 1,  and she was reported missing at 8pm the same day.

Catarina has been described as white, of slim build, is approximately 5ft 6ins tall, with very long, dark brown hair and has a tanned complexion.

She was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit, black, red and white Nike trainers and a distinctive black, white and grey coat.

She was also carrying a small, black cross body bag and has her nose pierced.

It is believed she may be in the Ipswich area. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Officers are concerned for Catarina’s welfare and are asking anyone with any information about her whereabouts to contact them immediately.

"Anyone who believes they have seen Catarina is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101."


