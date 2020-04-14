Suffolk mum creates stunning NHS mural in her back garden

A Suffolk woman has created a huge mural to the NHS in her back garden.

Patricia Cockerill, from Felixstowe has created the mural at home to show her thanks to the NHS.

The mural, which is not yet complete, features a large blue sky breaking through bricks with an NHS motif.

“Even before the pandemic the NHS was near to my heart,” said Mrs Cockerill.

“I worked at Ipswich Hospital for seven years before I left in 2009.”

When Mrs Cockerill’s son was sent home from school with coronavirus-like symptoms the family were forced to self-isolate and that gave her time to think about creating the mural.

The piece is created entirely from oil paints and despite her fears, seems to be holding up well against recent wet weather.

“I wanted to do something nice to look at,” said Mrs Cockerill.

Mrs Cockerill has previously painted murals elsewhere including at the hospital itself.

“I did a mural in the neonatal unit,” said Mrs Cockerill.

The process has been a real labour of love for Mrs Cockerill but has taken time to create.

“I spent a good two days on the NHS bit alone,” said Mrs Cockerill.

“I’m still coming up with ideas for it.”

