E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Suffolk mum creates stunning NHS mural in her back garden

PUBLISHED: 19:06 14 April 2020

Patricia Cockerill has spent hours designing and painting this special mural Picture: PATRICIA COCKERILL

Patricia Cockerill has spent hours designing and painting this special mural Picture: PATRICIA COCKERILL

Archant

A Suffolk woman has created a huge mural to the NHS in her back garden.

Patricia Cockerill, from Felixstowe has created the mural at home to show her thanks to the NHS.

The mural, which is not yet complete, features a large blue sky breaking through bricks with an NHS motif.

“Even before the pandemic the NHS was near to my heart,” said Mrs Cockerill.

“I worked at Ipswich Hospital for seven years before I left in 2009.”

When Mrs Cockerill’s son was sent home from school with coronavirus-like symptoms the family were forced to self-isolate and that gave her time to think about creating the mural.

Sign up to our daily news alerts

The piece is created entirely from oil paints and despite her fears, seems to be holding up well against recent wet weather.

“I wanted to do something nice to look at,” said Mrs Cockerill.

Mrs Cockerill has previously painted murals elsewhere including at the hospital itself.

“I did a mural in the neonatal unit,” said Mrs Cockerill.

The process has been a real labour of love for Mrs Cockerill but has taken time to create.

“I spent a good two days on the NHS bit alone,” said Mrs Cockerill.

“I’m still coming up with ideas for it.”

For all the latest information about the coronavirus please join our Facebook group. All our coronavirus stories can be found here.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Six new coronavirus deaths at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals – with total now over 100

Ipswich Hospital Picture: ARCHANT

Fire crews attend ‘suspicious’ shed fires in Ipswich overnight

Fire crews were called to Bramford Lane on Sunday evening Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Extraordinary effort’ by staff - first picture of new intensive care unit at Ipswich Hospital

Dr Helen Findley in the new Raedwald ICU at Ipswich Hospital Picture: DR GEORGE BOSTOCK

Over 50 warnings issued by police for those breaking lockdown on Easter Sunday

Police patrol the town centre during lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Eight care homes tackling coronavirus outbreaks as four deaths confirmed

Eight Suffolk care homes are understood to be tackling coronavirus outbreaks Picture: (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Most Read

Six new coronavirus deaths at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals – with total now over 100

Ipswich Hospital Picture: ARCHANT

Fire crews attend ‘suspicious’ shed fires in Ipswich overnight

Fire crews were called to Bramford Lane on Sunday evening Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Extraordinary effort’ by staff - first picture of new intensive care unit at Ipswich Hospital

Dr Helen Findley in the new Raedwald ICU at Ipswich Hospital Picture: DR GEORGE BOSTOCK

Over 50 warnings issued by police for those breaking lockdown on Easter Sunday

Police patrol the town centre during lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Eight care homes tackling coronavirus outbreaks as four deaths confirmed

Eight Suffolk care homes are understood to be tackling coronavirus outbreaks Picture: (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘Hand gun’ pulled from car after traffic near miss in Ipswich

The Havens at Ipswich's Ransomes Europark, close to where the incident took place. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Trial set for four charged following cigarette and tobacco seizure

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Scammers take advantage of lockdown by trying to fine people seen driving their cars

Citizens Advice took reports of people being sent scam emails demanding money Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Suffolk GP’s top 5 tips for dealing with hay fever season

Hay fever can be a real nuisance this time of year for many Britons PICTURE: Getty Images

Suffolk mum creates stunning NHS mural in her back garden

Patricia Cockerill has spent hours designing and painting this special mural Picture: PATRICIA COCKERILL
Drive 24