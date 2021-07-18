News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

New town centre restaurant and bar given go-ahead at resort

Author Picture Icon

Richard Cornwell

Published: 4:00 PM July 18, 2021   
The new bar and restaurant in Orwell Road, Felixstowe, will have pavement seating

The new bar and restaurant in Orwell Road, Felixstowe, will have pavement seating - Credit: Richard Cornwell

A new bar and restaurant with pavement seating is getting ready to open in Felixstowe town centre.

East Suffolk Council has given the go-ahead to the change of use for the premises, formerly an adult learning centre, in Orwell Road.

As yet no details have been revealed of the name of the restaurant or what sort of cuisine it will be serving but it is almost ready to open. Five jobs will be created.

With permission previously having been given for a similar use of the building, the business owners have been busily preparing the inside of the property, fitting out the bar and restaurant area, installing tables and chairs and other furniture, although blinds hide the work from view.

ESC has agreed to allow applicants Dunsford Hall Estate to have musical entertainment at the premises and three tables outside on the wide pavement in Orwell Road.

You may also want to watch:

Planning case officer Rachel Smith said the outside seating should not cause any nuisance or disturbance but the applicants would need owner consent and a pavement licence from Suffolk County Council.

She said: "Given the proposed nature of the use, there is some potential for noise disturbance to occupiers of the flats above. Having said this, it would be reasonable to expect some noise in these properties given their town centre location and neighbouring uses."

Most Read

  1. 1 A14 truckstop to close to make way for project creating 1,500 jobs
  2. 2 'Human Scalextric track' - Council's alarm as boy racers return to Ipswich neighbourhood
  3. 3 Freston Boot owners 'really chuffed' after prestigious award win
  1. 4 Demolition of school under way ready for new homes
  2. 5 Mum of murdered son shaving head for knife crime awareness
  3. 6 See inside these luxury Ipswich Grade II listed apartments being sold for £1million
  4. 7 Jailed in Suffolk: See the criminals put behind bars this week
  5. 8 Massive tomato glasshouse expansion set to begin
  6. 9 Man denies £20k investment opportunity fraud
  7. 10 School closes amid Covid-19 cases and 'pings' among staff

She advised that acoustic insultation should be put in place to protect the flats above from excess noise.

East Suffolk Council
Food and Drink
Felixstowe News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Kevin Young thinks he was wrongly charged at Anglia Retail Park, on the outskirts of Ipswich

Ipswich Borough Council

Family furious after trip to trampoline park results in £60 fine

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
A sixth Ipswich McDonald's is to open at the Copdock Interchange

Suffolk Live

McDonald's to open sixth Ipswich restaurant at Copdock Interchange

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
A teenager remains in critical condition in Addenbrooke's Hospital after being shot on his way to sc

Grandfather of teen who shot friend in face has gun licence revoked

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Arriving with the pony

Facebook

Summer arrives at prom by pony

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus