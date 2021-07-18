New town centre restaurant and bar given go-ahead at resort

Published: 4:00 PM July 18, 2021

The new bar and restaurant in Orwell Road, Felixstowe, will have pavement seating - Credit: Richard Cornwell

A new bar and restaurant with pavement seating is getting ready to open in Felixstowe town centre.

East Suffolk Council has given the go-ahead to the change of use for the premises, formerly an adult learning centre, in Orwell Road.

As yet no details have been revealed of the name of the restaurant or what sort of cuisine it will be serving but it is almost ready to open. Five jobs will be created.

With permission previously having been given for a similar use of the building, the business owners have been busily preparing the inside of the property, fitting out the bar and restaurant area, installing tables and chairs and other furniture, although blinds hide the work from view.

ESC has agreed to allow applicants Dunsford Hall Estate to have musical entertainment at the premises and three tables outside on the wide pavement in Orwell Road.

Planning case officer Rachel Smith said the outside seating should not cause any nuisance or disturbance but the applicants would need owner consent and a pavement licence from Suffolk County Council.

She said: "Given the proposed nature of the use, there is some potential for noise disturbance to occupiers of the flats above. Having said this, it would be reasonable to expect some noise in these properties given their town centre location and neighbouring uses."

She advised that acoustic insultation should be put in place to protect the flats above from excess noise.