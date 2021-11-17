Felixstowe plans Christmas blowout to make up for last year's shoddy tree
- Credit: Archant
Seagulls, stones and shipping are all things you'd expect to find in Felixstowe, but this winter they will be joined by something else: Christmas Spirit!
Following the Sun newspaper naming the town's Christmas tree among the worst in the country last year, Felixstowe has decided to make up for it by going all out on five different Christmas events.
The Christmas Lights Switch on
Kicking off the festive season with a flash, Felixstowe's Christmas light switch-on promises to be a big one, with the Mayor himself pulling the switch on November 27.
The lights, as always, are organised by the Felixstowe Lions Club, supported by the town council, with an event starting from 11.30am at the Triangle in Hamilton Road.
Stallholders will be selling a range of food and gifts, while a stage will be erected for performers including Kingjay, Felixstowe Harmonies and and the Felixstowe Salvation Army Band.
At 4.30pm, there will be a candlelit children's parade through town, building up to the lights themselves being illuminated at 5pm.
A Very Vegan Christmas
This specialised market will help out anyone who has to shop for a vegan this year, offering a wide variety of animal friendly products.
Vegan food, drink and other treats will be available from the vendors at Beach Street on Felixstowe seafront on December 4 between 10am and 3pm.
The Beach Street Christmas Market
Later in the season Beach Street will also be holding a Christmas market, which promises to be a day of family fun with craft producers showing off their Christmas wares.
The container-built complex will also be hosting food vendors, and will be graced by Santa Claus who will be setting up a grotto in the market.
The market is due to be open from 10am to 4pm on December 11
The Fab Felixstowe Ice Rink
Based in Great Eastern Square, this synthetic rink will be bringing the fun of slipping and sliding to Felixstowe from December 18-21.
Free, including skate hire, the rink, provided by Felixstowe Business Improvement District, will not require booking a reservation.
The Christmas Day Dip
Icy, salt filled water, and freezing cold shingle stinging bare feet await the brave who attend Felixstowe's annual Christmas Day Dip.
Taking place at 10am, the dip aims to raise money for St Elizabeth's Hospice. Tickets are available here.