Crane alight at Felixstowe Port

PUBLISHED: 12:20 18 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:20 18 June 2019

One of the ship-to-shore cranes at the Port of Felixstowe caught fire on June 18 Picture: PORT OF FELIXSTOWE

One of the ship-to-shore cranes at the Port of Felixstowe caught fire on June 18 Picture: PORT OF FELIXSTOWE

Port of Felixstowe

Firefighters are tackling a blaze in a crane at the Port of Felixstowe, ensuring dock workers are moved to safety and securing the area.

The Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called at 9:48am on June 18 to the scene of a crane fire in the Port of Felixstowe.

Five fire crews, including the team based at the port and a unit from Colchester with specialist aerial equipment, are attending the fire.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "The crews are fighting a small fire in one ship-to-shore crane.

"Although it is only a small fire they have to make sure the area and the crane are safe."

All five crews are still at the scene. Due to the location of the crane disruption to the roads is minimal and traffic is moving on the nearby A154.

The Port of Felixstowe was approached for comment.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage is not known at this stage.

