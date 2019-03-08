Police called to KFC knife fight
PUBLISHED: 10:23 29 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:23 29 June 2019
Contributed
Police managed to stop a fight involving a knife before it started outside an Ipswich branch of KFC.
A group of males were said to have been preparing for the fight in the car park outside KFC in Felixstowe Road, opposite the St Augustine's Roundabout.
Police had received reports that one of those involved was carrying a knife.
Officers rushed to the scene, where one weapon was recovered and one man was taken into police custody in connection with the incident.
There were no reported injuries, a police spokesman added.
They added: "We were called at 3.47pm to reports of a group of males preparing to fight in the KFC car park.
"There were reports that one person involved was carrying a bladed article.
"Police attended and one weapon was recovered.
"One man was taken into police custody."
