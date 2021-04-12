Former Felixstowe Royal British Legion club for sale for £1million

Published: 6:00 AM April 12, 2021

The old Royal British Legion club in Mill Lane, Felixstowe, pictured in happier times when it was still open for business - the site is on the brink of being sold for housing - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

A former social club is up for sale for more than £1million - with the site set to be redeveloped for housing.

The former Royal British Legion club at Felixstowe sits on a 1.6-acre site and it is expected the building - described by the selling agents as being in a "poor condition" - will be demolished and its site and the grounds used for new homes, possibly up to 30 properties.

The club closed a few years ago after declining membership left it in a precarious position financially.

The Royal British Legion club had been in operation for nearly 90 years, dating back to the 1930s.

It was a favourite place for former servicemen to meet up socially and had more than 200 members, and its bar was highly popular. It was open to people outside the forces, too, and the management had been aiming to make it an attractive venue for younger people.

You may also want to watch:

It was also an important part of the community, helping other charities and organisations with free venue hire and support. The club hosted live bands, quiz nights and regular darts and pool tournaments, and was also a popular venue for meetings and other events.

The local charity branch of the RBL was not affected and is still thriving, raising money for the Poppy Appeal and the legion funds and playing a key role in helping veterans and others taking part in civic commemorations, including the annual Remembrance events at the resort.

The old social club, known as Goyfield House, in Mill Lane, was put up for sale. As well as the main building, there is a hall on site and car parking, and the land has views across to the sea in the distance.

It is understood that the property, being sold by Bolton-based Lamb & Swift Commercial, is currently "under offer" and talks are taking place with a potential developer.

The East Suffolk Local Plan does not contain a specific policy for the land but as the site is in a residential area, there is unlikely to be any objection to future residential use and the council will be anticipating a scheme coming forward in due course.