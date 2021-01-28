News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Ipswich Star > News

Felixstowe Spa Pavilion makes panto available for digital audiences

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Clarke

Published: 7:00 PM January 28, 2021   
prince charming fitting cinderella's shoe

Aimee Salmon as Cinderella gets a shoe fitting from Dermot Gardiner's Prince Charming. The Spa Pavilion's 2020 panto is now available as a download and DVD - Credit: Gabby Dean

You may have been forgiven for believing panto season was over for another year - but “Oh, no it isn’t!”

For one Suffolk theatre has devised a way for audiences to experience the magic of panto like never before.

The Spa Pavilion at Felixstowe has released a DVD and download versions of its highly acclaimed production 'Cinderella'. 

This is a brand new pantomime from the Dennis Lowe Theatre Company, which has been performing in Felixstowe for more than 50 years. The show enjoyed huge success with its first few performances - before the run was sadly curtailed as Suffolk was moved to Tier 4 on Boxing Day.

cinderella hugs buttons

Aimee Salmon's Cinderella lets Buttons (Wade Ablitt) how happy she is - Credit: Gabby Dean

With a wave of a magic wand (or a computer mouse or DVD remote) people can now enjoy the tremendous fun and rejoin Cinderella, her sidekick Buttons, and all the colourful characters for their interrupted seasonal adventure.

You may also want to watch:

A fast-paced combination of traditional panto and modern musical, the show is designed to have something for all ages and tastes.

Penned by Suzie Lowe and co-writer Dean Wales, the show is peppered with clever topical jokes, wonderful dance routines and uplifting songs.

wicked stepmother roaring with laughter

Ryan Cope is the Wicked Stepmother in the Spa Pavilion's 2020 panto Cinderella is which is now available to download online - Credit: Gabby Dean

Most Read

  1. 1 A14 resurfacing works causing traffic chaos on edge of Ipswich
  2. 2 Burglar who targeted aunt's home while she was at her son's funeral is jailed
  3. 3 'Evil' sex offender jailed for another 'heinous' crime
  1. 4 Hundreds of new homes approved for rural village
  2. 5 Danger warning after seal pup rescued from fishing net by member of public
  3. 6 New bid for supermarket on Anglia Retail Park could be submitted
  4. 7 Global property firm acquires huge new Suffolk logistics site
  5. 8 Tributes are paid to 'inspirational' teacher Gaynor Jacobs
  6. 9 Teenager bidding to be named a national Covid 'hero' of the year
  7. 10 Man awaits punishment for sending offensive letter

Suzie Lowe said: “After nine months of darkness, it was truly magical to have Cinderella light up the stage, and bring back the joy of live theatre.

"This filmed performance perfectly captures the spirit of the show, which was pronounced by one audience member to be 'The perfect cure for the Covid blues!'"

The cast is full of familiar faces: Ryan Cope plays the formidable Wicked Stepmother, Natasha Stevenson plays the Fairy Godmother, Courtney Yule and Lexi Ablitt are a hilarious double act, playing the Ugly Sisters, Dermot Gardiner is a suave, sensitive Prince Charming, Ashley Betts is Dandini, Wade Ablitt is Buttons and Aimee Salmon is Cinderella.

The show is available to buy or download from links on the home page of The Spa Pavilion website. Every DVD purchased gives much-needed support to the theatre company who worked so tirelessly, against all the odds, to stage their show.

Theatre

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Teenager seriously injured in Ipswich stabbing

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon

Police on scene of 'ongoing incident' in Ipswich cul-de-sac

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon

Ipswich Live

Aldi to retain Whitton Meredith Road store after taking it off the market

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon

First phase of new 2,000 home site approved

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus