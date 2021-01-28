Published: 7:00 PM January 28, 2021

Aimee Salmon as Cinderella gets a shoe fitting from Dermot Gardiner's Prince Charming. The Spa Pavilion's 2020 panto is now available as a download and DVD - Credit: Gabby Dean

You may have been forgiven for believing panto season was over for another year - but “Oh, no it isn’t!”

For one Suffolk theatre has devised a way for audiences to experience the magic of panto like never before.

The Spa Pavilion at Felixstowe has released a DVD and download versions of its highly acclaimed production 'Cinderella'.

This is a brand new pantomime from the Dennis Lowe Theatre Company, which has been performing in Felixstowe for more than 50 years. The show enjoyed huge success with its first few performances - before the run was sadly curtailed as Suffolk was moved to Tier 4 on Boxing Day.

Aimee Salmon's Cinderella lets Buttons (Wade Ablitt) how happy she is - Credit: Gabby Dean

With a wave of a magic wand (or a computer mouse or DVD remote) people can now enjoy the tremendous fun and rejoin Cinderella, her sidekick Buttons, and all the colourful characters for their interrupted seasonal adventure.

You may also want to watch:

A fast-paced combination of traditional panto and modern musical, the show is designed to have something for all ages and tastes.

Penned by Suzie Lowe and co-writer Dean Wales, the show is peppered with clever topical jokes, wonderful dance routines and uplifting songs.

Ryan Cope is the Wicked Stepmother in the Spa Pavilion's 2020 panto Cinderella is which is now available to download online - Credit: Gabby Dean

Suzie Lowe said: “After nine months of darkness, it was truly magical to have Cinderella light up the stage, and bring back the joy of live theatre.

"This filmed performance perfectly captures the spirit of the show, which was pronounced by one audience member to be 'The perfect cure for the Covid blues!'"

The cast is full of familiar faces: Ryan Cope plays the formidable Wicked Stepmother, Natasha Stevenson plays the Fairy Godmother, Courtney Yule and Lexi Ablitt are a hilarious double act, playing the Ugly Sisters, Dermot Gardiner is a suave, sensitive Prince Charming, Ashley Betts is Dandini, Wade Ablitt is Buttons and Aimee Salmon is Cinderella.

The show is available to buy or download from links on the home page of The Spa Pavilion website. Every DVD purchased gives much-needed support to the theatre company who worked so tirelessly, against all the odds, to stage their show.