Festival of Wheels to return to Ipswich's Trinity Park
- Credit: Archant
Petrolheads will once again be able to experience a car extravaganza at Ipswich's Trinity Park - when the Festival of Wheels festival returns after a year away.
Monster trucks and massive motor displays are held at the showground every year, with young and old revelling in stunt displays and plenty of car and bike-themed activities.
The event was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus crisis - but organisers say it is due to return in 2021 from Saturday, July 31 to Sunday, August 1.
They describe it as an "intoxicating mix of cars, bikes, trucks and all things motoring" and say: "It’s the largest event of its kind in the south-east, if not the UK."
They added that it is "created for those with a passion for motoring from the past to the future and everything in-between".
You may also want to watch:
Organisers say if the event is not able to go ahead under Covid rules, refunds will be offered or tickets can be rolled over to 2022.
It is hoped that the vast majority of coronavirus restrictions will be lifted on July 19.
For more information, or to book tickets, visit https://www.motorshowevents.com/festival-wheels/
