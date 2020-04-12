E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘Extraordinary effort’ by staff - first picture of new intensive care unit at Ipswich Hospital

PUBLISHED: 12:00 12 April 2020

Dr Helen Findley in the new Raedwald ICU at Ipswich Hospital Picture: DR GEORGE BOSTOCK

Dr Helen Findley in the new Raedwald ICU at Ipswich Hospital Picture: DR GEORGE BOSTOCK

Dr George Bostock

People have been given a glimpse of a new intensive care unit at Ipswich Hospital - part of an expansion to help the NHS cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr Helen Findley, clinical lead for anaesthetics at Ipswich Hospital, tweeted a photo of the new unit, created within the Raedwald day surgery unit.

She tweeted: “Thanks to some extraordinary efforts from the team in day surgery - our new Raedwald ICU is ready to go if needed over the bank holiday weekend... #StayHomeSaveLives and let’s hope it’s not needed.”

In another tweet, she said: “Great team vibe amongst all staff working in and supporting Critical care, Theatres and Anaesthetics - from cleaners to consultants. Never been so proud of our #NHSheroes. Thank you everyone and thanks to the public for all your support.”

READ MORE - Hospital boss wants to quadruple number of ICU beds

Dr Helen Findley in the new Raedwald ICU at Ipswich Hospital Picture: DR GEORGE BOSTOCK Dr Helen Findley in the new Raedwald ICU at Ipswich Hospital Picture: DR GEORGE BOSTOCK

A spokesman for East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust said: “ESNEFT chief executive Nick Hulme spoke on Wednesday, in an interview with BBC Radio Suffolk, about work we are doing to quadruple the availability of high-dependency and critical care beds, should we need to use them.

“The changes that have been made to the Raedwald day surgery unit at Ipswich Hospital are a part of this work.”

In the interview on Wednesday, Mr Hulme said the trust was “seeing relatively low numbers compared to the rest of the UK” but was expecting to see a peak in Covid-19 cases over the coming days and weeks and that he “wants to quadruple the number of ICU beds”.

READ MORE - Subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, with all the latest from where you live and sign up here to our Suffolk Coronavirus Facebook updates group.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Patient in 20s among latest patients to die after contracting coronavirus

Nick Hulme, chief executive of ESNEFT, confirmed the deaths of the coronavirus patients Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN/PA WIRE

Ipswich man allegedly flouted coronavirus rules multiple times in three days

Officers requested a man to return to his home after he was found to be in Granville Street a number of times without a reasonable excuse Picture: GOOGLE

‘Wonderful father’ dies from coronavirus aged 73

Tributes have been paid to Mike Fish after he died from coronavirus, aged 73. Picture: COURTESY OF FAMILY

Storm warning – thunder and heavy rain on the cards

Some areas could see thunderstorms and heavy rain this weekend Picture: BRIAN CONNER

‘He was the epitome of kindness’ – Family pays tribute to Suffolk GP who died after contracting coronavirus

Family pays tribute to Dr Fayez Ayache who has tragically died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Patient in 20s among latest patients to die after contracting coronavirus

Nick Hulme, chief executive of ESNEFT, confirmed the deaths of the coronavirus patients Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN/PA WIRE

Ipswich man allegedly flouted coronavirus rules multiple times in three days

Officers requested a man to return to his home after he was found to be in Granville Street a number of times without a reasonable excuse Picture: GOOGLE

‘Wonderful father’ dies from coronavirus aged 73

Tributes have been paid to Mike Fish after he died from coronavirus, aged 73. Picture: COURTESY OF FAMILY

Storm warning – thunder and heavy rain on the cards

Some areas could see thunderstorms and heavy rain this weekend Picture: BRIAN CONNER

‘He was the epitome of kindness’ – Family pays tribute to Suffolk GP who died after contracting coronavirus

Family pays tribute to Dr Fayez Ayache who has tragically died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Chip shop fire causes residents to be evacuated

The fish and chip shop at the Old Cattle Market suffered a small fire in a store room Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Extraordinary effort’ by staff - first picture of new intensive care unit at Ipswich Hospital

Dr Helen Findley in the new Raedwald ICU at Ipswich Hospital Picture: DR GEORGE BOSTOCK

Developer reduces homes and makes access safer as project delayed

Unattractive and unloved - the Garrison Lane junction corner in Felixstowe is set for a makeover. Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

Record number of complaints as more people warned for breaking lockdown rules

Police patrol the town centre during lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘That was a very sad story’ - Finidi George on his time at Town

Finidi George never hit the heights expected of him at Ipswich Town. Picture: PA SPORT
Drive 24